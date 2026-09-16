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Gold hallmarking fee gets 67% hike: Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, PC Jeweller, Senco Gold shares in focus 

Gold hallmarking fee gets 67% hike: Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, PC Jeweller, Senco Gold shares in focus 

Shares of listed jewellery brands Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, PC Jeweller and Senco Gold among others are expected to be affected today by the latest move.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 9:00 AM IST
Gold hallmarking fee gets 67% hike: Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, PC Jeweller, Senco Gold shares in focus Gold hallmarking fee has been increased from Rs 45 to Rs 75 per gold article. New rates are effective from September 14, 2026.

Shares of jewellery firms are in focus today after the Bureau of Indian Standards raised gold hallmarking fee by 67%. The hallmarking fee has been increased from Rs 45 to Rs 75 per gold article. New rates are effective from September 14, 2026. Minimum charge for gold consignments has been fixed at Rs 200.

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Shares of listed jewellery brands Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, PC Jeweller and Senco Gold among others are likely to be affected today by the latest move.

Silver hallmarking fee 

However silver hallmarking fees has not been increased. The fee for silver articles remains unchanged at Rs 35 per article. In addition, a minimum fee of Rs 150 is applicable per silver consignment.

For silver articles, the Assaying and Hallmarking Centre (AHC) will have to pay a fee of Rs 3.50 per article to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), with a minimum fee of Rs 15 applicable per consignment.

Impact on consumer 

The hallmarking charge is paid by the jeweller and is not directly levied on the customer. However, any rise in the jeweller's operating costs is likely to be passed on to consumers via higher prices. As a result, the revised charges could have an indirect impact on customers.

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BIS, the National Standards Body of India, says that hallmarking is the accurate determination and official recording of the proportionate content of precious metal in precious metal articles.

The principle objectives of the Hallmarking Scheme are to protect the public against adulteration and to obligate manufacturers to maintain legal standards of fineness. In India, at present two precious metals namely gold and silver have been brought under the purview of Hallmarking.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026 8:51 AM IST
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