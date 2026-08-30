Gold, silver prices today (August 30): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi ₹1,61,290 ₹1,47,860 Mumbai ₹1,61,140 ₹1,47,710 Bengaluru ₹1,61,290 ₹1,47,860 Kolkata ₹1,61,140 ₹1,47,710 Hyderabad ₹1,61,140 ₹1,47,710 Chennai ₹1,61,290 ₹1,47,860

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹27,190 ₹2,71,900 Mumbai ₹27,090 ₹2,70,900 Bengaluru ₹26,690 ₹2,66,900 Kolkata ₹26,690 ₹2,66,900 Hyderabad ₹28,090 ₹2,80,900 Chennai ₹27,290 ₹2,72,900

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on 30 August 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds both quoting ₹15,030 per gram across major Indian states. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹15,055 per gram. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate is ₹16,375 per gram and Tanishq's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹16,445 per gram.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 15,010 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 15,010 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 16,375 Tanishq 22K 15,055 Tanishq 24K* 16,445

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State