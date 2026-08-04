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These six Sovereign Gold Bond series become eligible for early redemption in August: Check dates, process

These six Sovereign Gold Bond series become eligible for early redemption in August: Check dates, process

Six SGB tranches issued between 2018 and 2021 will become eligible for premature redemption in August, giving investors who have completed the mandatory five-year holding period an opportunity to exit early. The RBI has notified the redemption dates, but investors must apply within the prescribed window to avoid missing the opportunity.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 1:51 PM IST
These six Sovereign Gold Bond series become eligible for early redemption in August: Check dates, processAccording to the RBI premature redemption calendar for April-September 2026, six SGB tranches are scheduled for early redemption during the month.

Investors holding Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) issued between 2018 and 2021 will have multiple opportunities to redeem their investments early this August, provided they have completed the mandatory five-year holding period.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) premature redemption calendar for April-September 2026, six SGB tranches are scheduled for early redemption during the month. While Sovereign Gold Bonds carry an original maturity of eight years, investors are allowed to redeem them after five years on the interest payment dates notified by the RBI.

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However, investors must submit their redemption request within the application window specified for their respective bond series. Missing the deadline means waiting until the next RBI-notified redemption opportunity.

SGB series eligible for redemption in August

The following Sovereign Gold Bond tranches are eligible for premature redemption this month:

SGB Series    Redemption Date

2020-21 Series XI    August 7, 2026
2019-20 Series IX    August 11, 2026
2020-21 Series V    August 11, 2026
2018-19 Series VI    August 12, 2026
2019-20 Series III    August 14, 2026
2021-22 Series V    August 17, 2026

Source: RBI

Eligible investors should submit their redemption request through the institution from which they purchased the bonds within the RBI's prescribed application window.

ALSO READ: SGB investors pocket over 318% returns with exit price fixed @ ₹14,199: How much will your investment be worth? 

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How to submit a redemption request

Premature redemption requests can be submitted through:

Banks
Designated post offices
Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd. (SHCIL)
Depository participants such as NSDL and CDSL
RBI Retail Direct platform (for bonds purchased through the platform)

Investors should also ensure their bank account details and Know Your Customer (KYC) information are up to date with the issuing institution to avoid delays in receiving the redemption proceeds.

How the redemption amount is calculated

Unlike fixed deposits or other fixed-income investments, the redemption value of a Sovereign Gold Bond depends on the prevailing market price of gold.

The RBI calculates the redemption price using the simple average of the closing price of 999 purity gold for the previous three working days, based on rates published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). As a result, the amount investors receive may be higher or lower than their original investment, depending on how gold prices have moved during the holding period.

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ALSO READ: SGB redemption calendar: SGB investors can redeem these Sovereign Gold Bond tranches between July and September

In addition to any capital appreciation linked to gold prices, investors continue to earn the fixed interest of 2.5% per annum on the original investment amount until the redemption date. The interest is paid semi-annually, and no further interest accrues once the bonds are redeemed.

Investors planning an early exit should carefully track the applicable submission deadlines, as premature redemption is permitted only on RBI-notified interest payment dates. Missing the application window could require waiting several more months for the next eligible redemption date.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 4, 2026 1:45 PM IST
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