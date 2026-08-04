These six Sovereign Gold Bond series become eligible for early redemption in August: Check dates, process

However, investors must submit their redemption request within the application window specified for their respective bond series. Missing the deadline means waiting until the next RBI-notified redemption opportunity.

SGB series eligible for redemption in August

The following Sovereign Gold Bond tranches are eligible for premature redemption this month:

SGB Series Redemption Date

2020-21 Series XI August 7, 2026

2019-20 Series IX August 11, 2026

2020-21 Series V August 11, 2026

2018-19 Series VI August 12, 2026

2019-20 Series III August 14, 2026

2021-22 Series V August 17, 2026

Source: RBI

Eligible investors should submit their redemption request through the institution from which they purchased the bonds within the RBI's prescribed application window.

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How to submit a redemption request

Premature redemption requests can be submitted through:

Banks

Designated post offices

Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd. (SHCIL)

Depository participants such as NSDL and CDSL

RBI Retail Direct platform (for bonds purchased through the platform)

Investors should also ensure their bank account details and Know Your Customer (KYC) information are up to date with the issuing institution to avoid delays in receiving the redemption proceeds.

How the redemption amount is calculated

Unlike fixed deposits or other fixed-income investments, the redemption value of a Sovereign Gold Bond depends on the prevailing market price of gold.

The RBI calculates the redemption price using the simple average of the closing price of 999 purity gold for the previous three working days, based on rates published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). As a result, the amount investors receive may be higher or lower than their original investment, depending on how gold prices have moved during the holding period.

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In addition to any capital appreciation linked to gold prices, investors continue to earn the fixed interest of 2.5% per annum on the original investment amount until the redemption date. The interest is paid semi-annually, and no further interest accrues once the bonds are redeemed.

Investors planning an early exit should carefully track the applicable submission deadlines, as premature redemption is permitted only on RBI-notified interest payment dates. Missing the application window could require waiting several more months for the next eligible redemption date.