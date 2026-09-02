Gold, silver prices today (September 2): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

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In the retail market, gold continues to be traded mainly in two purities, 24-karat and 22-karat. While 24-karat gold is regarded as the purest form of the precious metal, 22-karat gold is widely preferred for jewellery as it offers greater strength and durability due to the presence of alloyed metals.

Market participants will continue to track global economic data, US interest rate expectations and currency movements for further direction in precious metal prices.

Check the latest gold rates here

City 24K Gold (₹ per 10gm) 22K Gold (₹ per 10gm) Delhi ₹1,54,230 ₹1,41,390 Mumbai ₹1,54,080 ₹1,41,240 Bengaluru ₹1,54,080 ₹1,41,240 Kolkata ₹1,54,080 ₹1,41,240 Hyderabad ₹1,54,080 ₹1,41,240 Chennai ₹1,54,630 ₹1,41,740

Check the latest silver rates here

City Silver (₹ per 100gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900 Mumbai ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900 Bengaluru ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900 Kolkata ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900 Hyderabad ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900 Chennai ₹24,990 ₹2,49,900

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Gold rates at top jewellers

Gold prices at leading jewellery retailers remained largely stable on August 31, 2026, with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoting ₹14,385 per gm and ₹14,370 across major Indian states, respectively. Tanishq's 22K gold rate stood at ₹14,295 per gm. Malabar's 24-carat gold rate is ₹15,676 per gm and Tanishq's 24-carat gold rate stood at ₹15,595 per gm.

The marginal differences in retail prices are influenced by brand-specific pricing policies, procurement costs, and regional market conditions, while overall bullion trends continue to guide gold prices.

Jeweller Purity Rate (₹/gram) Joyalukkas 22K 14,385 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 22K 14,370 Malabar Gold & Diamonds 24K 15,595 Tanishq 22K 14,295 Tanishq 24K* 15,690

*24K Tanishq rate estimated based on the prevailing purity premium over 22K gold.

Joyalukkas 22K Gold Rate by State