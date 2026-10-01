Axis Pension Fund launches NPS Swasthya Scheme; what investors get from health-linked pension plan

What investors get

The scheme is designed as a self-funded healthcare solution. The money allocated to the healthcare component remains market-linked and has the potential to grow if it is not immediately used for medical expenses. This means investors get a healthcare corpus that can potentially appreciate over time, rather than a conventional insurance benefit with a fixed premium-and-cover structure.

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The fund can also be used towards expenses that may not be covered under standard health insurance policies. These include co-payments, non-medical expenses and consumables such as gloves, masks and syringes, as well as administrative charges, admission charges and documentation fees.

The scheme also provides support for outpatient expenses, including doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, dental treatments, medicines and pharmacy expenses.

Axis Pension Fund said subscribers will have access to a healthcare network covering more than 18,000 hospitals across over 1,000 cities through its partnership with Medi Assist. Cashless medical payments are also available through the network.

Axis NPS Swasthya Scheme: Key features for investors

Feature What investors get NPS contribution allocation Up to 25% of NPS contributions can be allocated to the medical emergency fund Investment structure Healthcare corpus remains market-linked and can potentially grow if not used Hospital network Access to 18,000+ hospitals across 1,000+ cities Hospitalisation Fund can be used for eligible hospitalisation expenses Outpatient care Covers doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, dental treatment, medicines and pharmacy expenses Insurance gaps Can support co-payments and costs not covered by standard health insurance Consumables Covers items such as gloves, masks and syringes, along with certain administrative charges Pre-hospitalisation 30 days of pre-hospitalisation expenses Post-hospitalisation 60 days of post-hospitalisation expenses Additional benefits Discounts on diagnostics, medicines, health check-ups, vision care and dental services Healthcare partner Offered in partnership with Medi Assist Eligibility Available to Indian citizens enrolled in NPS

Wider healthcare coverage

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The scheme covers all day-care procedures and provides for 30 days of pre-hospitalisation expenses and 60 days of post-hospitalisation expenses, according to the company.

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For investors, another feature is that the healthcare allocation can potentially address gaps between health insurance coverage and actual medical expenditure. The company said the corpus can be used for co-payments and expenses not covered by a standard health insurance policy.

Subscribers can also receive discounts through the NPS Swasthya ecosystem on diagnostics, medicines, health-check packages, vision care and dental services.

The scheme is available to Indian citizens enrolled in NPS. Axis Pension Fund had earlier participated in the proof-of-concept phase of NPS Swasthya.

The offering is positioned as an additional healthcare component within NPS rather than simply a conventional insurance top-up. For investors, the central proposition is the combination of long-term retirement savings with a separate market-linked corpus intended for healthcare needs, potentially helping them meet medical expenses without immediately drawing on other savings.

However, the scheme's market-linked nature also means the healthcare corpus is subject to investment-related fluctuations. The company announcement does not specify a guaranteed return or a fixed value of medical coverage.

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