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India’s senior living market could Hit ₹1 lakh crore by 2030: What is driving the boom?

India’s senior living market could Hit ₹1 lakh crore by 2030: What is driving the boom?

India’s senior living market is poised for rapid growth, with its value expected to rise from around ₹30,000 crore currently to over ₹1 lakh crore by 2030. Demographic shifts, evolving lifestyles and rising demand for integrated housing and care are driving the expansion.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 9:41 PM IST
India’s senior living market could Hit ₹1 lakh crore by 2030: What is driving the boom?Colliers estimates current demand for senior living at around 20–22 lakh units, which could rise to 28–30 lakh units by 2030.

India’s senior living market is entering a high-growth phase, with the segment expected to expand from around ₹300 billion currently to more than ₹1 trillion by 2030, according to Colliers. The market has already grown nearly 70% from 2024 levels, as demographic shifts, changing family structures and rising demand for specialised housing reshape India’s real estate landscape.

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India’s population aged 60 years and above is projected to increase from around 11% currently to 20.6% by 2050. Rising life expectancy, nuclearisation of families, higher income levels and greater retirement preparedness are supporting demand for professionally managed senior housing and care solutions.

Colliers estimates current demand for senior living at around 20–22 lakh units, which could rise to 28–30 lakh units by 2030. However, organised inventory stands at only around 25,000 units currently and is projected to reach approximately 1 lakh units by 2030. Penetration could consequently rise from around 1.3% currently to nearly 4%.

From retirement housing to lifestyle

The market is also witnessing a change in consumer expectations. Senior living is increasingly moving beyond accommodation to offer healthcare, wellness, recreation, social interaction and community-based living.

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“The report reflects a fundamental shift in how India views senior living. What was once perceived as a need-based housing option is now emerging as a preferred lifestyle choice for a generation of seniors who value independence, wellness and meaningful community living. We are seeing growing demand for thoughtfully planned environments that combine quality homes with healthcare access, green spaces, recreation and opportunities for social interaction. This is an opportunity to move beyond conventional housing and create age-friendly communities that enrich everyday life. The future of senior living will be defined by integrated developments that offer safety, dignity and a strong sense of belonging, while enabling residents to lead active and fulfilling lives,” said Anil Godara, Founder and Managing Director, J Estates.

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Service-led model gains traction

Ankur Gupta, JMD, Ashiana Housing, said: “India’s senior living market is going through a significant transformation. Today, senior living is no longer limited to providing a home for people after retirement. Seniors are increasingly looking for independence, health, security, social engagement and a community where they can lead an active and purposeful life. Unlike conventional housing, senior living is a service-oriented offering, where buyers consider not just the home but also the quality of care, community environment and long-term management. As awareness grows and organised developers establish strong operating models, consumer confidence in the segment is also increasing.”

ALSO READ: Retirement planning: Can my sister and I retire on FD income and property assets?

Investment and new markets

Investor interest is strengthening the growth outlook. More than ₹130 billion has been announced by developers, operators and investors since 2025, with deployment expected over the next three to four years. This could support close to 75,000 additional units.

Tier II and III cities and spiritual hubs are also expected to gain momentum, accounting for around 30–40% of anticipated new project launches. With demand rising, organised supply expanding and investment accelerating, senior living is increasingly emerging as a distinct and scalable real estate asset class.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 18, 2026 9:41 PM IST
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