Retirement planning: Can my sister and I retire on FD income and property assets?

I am a 34-year-old single male living in a rented house in a Tier-1 city with my 39-year-old sister, who is physically challenged and also single. Due to family circumstances, I am currently unable to continue working full-time and need to dedicate most of my time to caring for her.

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Together, we have savings of around ₹1 crore, which are currently invested in fixed deposits and other safe instruments. Our annual household expenses, including rent, are approximately ₹7 lakh.

In addition to our financial savings, we own a house, a plot of land, and farmland in our native village near a Tier-3 city. The combined value of these immovable assets is roughly ₹3 crore. We also receive about ₹1.5 lakh per year in rental and farm income from these properties.

My main concern is whether we can sustain our lifestyle for the next 40 years primarily through interest income from our savings. Can the appreciation in our real estate and farmland help offset inflation over the long term? My tentative plan is to continue living off the FD income and, if needed in the future, sell some of the property assets to replenish our savings as inflation erodes purchasing power.

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Additionally, I have experience working in the rehabilitation field and am considering offering online consultation sessions in the coming months, which may generate some supplemental income.

Given our financial situation, is this a sustainable long-term strategy? What risks should we be aware of, and are there better ways to structure our finances for long-term security?

Advice by Anooj Mehta, Partner at 1 Finance

Not every plan that adds up is a safe one. Yours adds up today. That is exactly the trap.

Look at it as it stands. Rs. 1 crore in fixed deposits earns you maybe 6.5 percent right now, and since neither of you is 60 yet, you don't even get the extra half percent banks give older depositors. That is around Rs. 6.5 lakhs a year. Add the Rs. 1.5 lakhs from your properties, and you have Rs. 8 lakhs coming in against Rs. 7 lakhs going out. A thin cushion. Comfortable enough on paper.

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Current Financial Snapshot Details Age 34-year-old male; 39-year-old physically challenged sister Marital status Both single Financial savings ₹1 crore (primarily in fixed deposits and other safe instruments) Annual household expenses ₹7 lakh (including rent) Annual rental & farm income ₹1.5 lakh Immovable assets House, plot and farmland worth approximately ₹3 crore Proposed retirement strategy Live on FD interest; sell property if required later

Now let it run. The FD keeps paying roughly the same Rs. 6.5 lakhs every year. But Rs. 7 lakhs of expenses at 6 percent inflation becomes Rs. 9.4 lakhs in 5 years, and crosses Rs. 22 lakhs in 20. The income stays put. The bills climb. Within 2 to 3 years, the rental money is already just going to plug the gap, and soon after that you are dipping into the Rs. 1 crore itself. Once you touch the principal, the interest shrinks, the gap widens, and it feeds on itself. On numbers that are kind to you, the savings are largely finished in under 20 years. You are planning for 40.

The property will not rescue you either. Rs. 3 crores of assets giving you Rs. 1.5 lakhs are half a percent. Those are inheritance assets, not income assets. A plot and farmland near a small town do not sell fast, and rarely at the price you want on the day you are forced to sell.

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Now the part that worries me more than any of this. You are the only person caring for your sister, and the whole plan rests on you being around to run it. No health cover for either of you. Nothing in place for her if something happens to you first. That is the real gap, not the FD rate.

So here is how I would restructure the same Rs. 1 crore. Keep Rs. 30 lakhs in FD and liquid funds. That covers your shortfall comfortably for the first 5 years, so you are never forced to sell anything in a hurry. Put the other Rs. 70 lakhs into equity mutual funds and leave it completely alone. At around 11 percent, in 5 years, that Rs. 70 lakhs grow to roughly Rs. 1.18 Cr while the FD bucket quietly pays your bills.

From year 6, you start a systematic withdrawal from the equity side. Here is what most people miss about this. Even while it is paying you a rising income every month, that equity corpus keeps compounding faster than you are pulling from it. On these numbers, it climbs past Rs. 2 Cr somewhere around year 20, after funding expenses that have by then more than tripled. It carries you close to 35 years, into your early 70s, and your Rs. 3 Cr of property is still sitting there untouched as a final reserve. Compare that with the FD-only plan that runs dry before you turn 55.

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Expert's suggested financial strategy

Area Recommendation Emergency/low-risk corpus Keep ₹30 lakh in FDs and liquid funds Growth allocation Invest ₹70 lakh in equity mutual funds Expected equity return (illustrative) Around 11% annually over the long term Withdrawal strategy Start systematic withdrawals from equity after five years Insurance Buy adequate health insurance for both siblings Estate planning Create a will with a trustee arrangement for the sister Additional income Pursue online rehabilitation consultations to supplement income Key risk FD-only strategy may fail to beat inflation and could deplete savings within two decades Long-term goal Preserve property as a last-resort asset while allowing investments to outpace inflation

A few things that come before any of this, though. Health insurance for both of you first, before a single rupee moves into equity. A will with a trustee arrangement for your sister, so her security does not rest on you alone. And that online consultation income you mentioned, do pursue it. Even Rs. 2 to 3 lakhs a year early on lets the equity compound longer before you touch it, and that one thing changes the whole picture at the far end.

Safe and secure are not the same thing. An FD-only plan protects the number on your statement and slowly loses the life that money was meant to pay for.