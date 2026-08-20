InfinityDAO $1 billion crypto insurance plan signals institutional push in India

If secured, the insurance would cover specific risks rather than protect investors from losses caused by a fall in the IDL token’s price. The proposed cover includes token default, platform default, crime and digital-asset theft, directors’ and officers’ liability, and certain risks involving the ecosystem and its stakeholders.

For Indian crypto users, the development could be relevant if IDL is accessible to them. However, the proposed insurance would not change India’s crypto regulations, nor would it guarantee returns, liquidity or protection against market losses.

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According to its published material, the project uses an AI-based system to manage areas including token supply, liquidity, staking and treasury reserves.

Its system has five main components. The Quantum Emission Matrix (QEM) is designed to manage token emissions using factors such as staking activity, liquidity and treasury reserves. The Flux Liquidity Shield (FLS) monitors liquidity and is designed to respond to unusual market pressure.

The proposed insurance would add another layer of protection against defined risks such as theft, cyber incidents, operational failures and certain management-related claims, depending on the final policy.

InfinityDAO has said that securing the proposed cover could put IDL among a small group of crypto tokens globally with significant insurance protection. This claim, however, has not been independently verified, and there is no universally accepted global ranking of insured crypto tokens.

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If the full $1 billion programme is ultimately underwritten and confirmed, it could become a significant milestone for InfinityDAO and add to the wider debate around security, governance and investor protection in the digital-asset industry.