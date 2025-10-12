'Invest in real assets': Robert Kiyosaki warns biggest crash will happen this year

Robert Kiyosaki, investor and author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad, on Sunday warned that the world is heading for a historic financial crash, urging people to "invest in real assets."

"REMINDER: I predicted the biggest crash in world history was coming in my book Rich Dad's Prophecy. That crash will happen this year. Baby Boom Retirements are going to be wiped out. Many boomers will be homeless or living in their kids basement. Sad," Kiyosaki wrote on X.

The noted investor said that he had been warning anyone who would listen not to save printed assets. "Invest in real assets". "REMINDER: For years I have saying: 'SAVERS are LOSERS.' Inflation turners savers cash into trash."

— Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 11, 2025

Kiyosaki recommended investing in commodities and cryptocurrencies, saying: "For years I have been saying save gold, silver, Bitcoin, and recently Ethereum. Today I believe silver and Ethereum are the best because they are stores of value, but more importantly...used in industry...and prices are low."

"Please study pros and cons and usefulness of silver and ethereum…from haters and lovers of silver and ethereum….and then invest with your own financial wisdom. That's how you elevate your own financial intelligence and get richer," he added.

His warning comes as major cryptocurrencies suffered sharp losses after US President Donald Trump announced 100% tariffs on "any and all critical software" from China, amid escalating trade tensions. Bitcoin and Ethereum both saw record liquidations as investors moved money into stablecoins or safer assets.

Bloomberg reported that over $19 billion in bets were wiped out within 24 hours following Trump's announcement on Truth Social. Bitcoin fell by more than 10% to below $110,000 before recovering to $113,096 on Saturday morning. Ethereum dropped 11.2% to $3,878. Other cryptocurrencies, including XRP, Doge, and Ada, fell around 19%, 27%, and 25% respectively in the same period.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social that Beijing had sent an "extremely hostile letter to the world" and imposed "large-scale export controls on virtually every product they make," triggering fears of a renewed trade war.

