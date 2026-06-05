Is a dollar salary better than an Indian Rupee salary? Here's what ChatGPT has to say

For many Indians, landing a job that pays in US dollars is often seen as the ultimate career milestone. After all, a six-figure salary in the United States can translate into more than ₹1 crore annually when converted into Indian rupees. But does earning in dollars automatically mean a better life?

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Not necessarily.

As Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik recently pointed out, one of the biggest mistakes people make is comparing salaries using exchange rates alone. What matters more is Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) — a concept that measures what money can actually buy in different countries.

The exchange rate trap

Imagine converting ₹10,000 into US dollars. At current exchange rates, it comes to roughly $120. At first glance, the two amounts may appear equivalent.

But they are not.

In many Indian cities, ₹10,000 can cover a month's worth of premium groceries, multiple restaurant visits, ride-hailing services, salon appointments, or even a gym membership. In contrast, $120 in a major US city may barely cover a dinner outing for two after taxes and tips.

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This is where PPP becomes important. It helps compare living standards rather than simply comparing currencies.

Why services cost more in the US

According to Kaushik, the biggest difference lies in labour costs.

In India, many middle-class households can afford conveniences such as domestic help, drivers, laundry services, food delivery, home repairs, and grooming services at relatively affordable prices.

In the US, these services are significantly more expensive because labour costs are much higher. A professional earning a higher salary may still find everyday conveniences costing far more than they would in India.

This often surprises Indians relocating to cities such as New York, San Francisco, Seattle, or Boston. While salaries rise substantially, so do housing, healthcare, childcare, and service-related expenses.

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Where dollar salaries have an edge

That does not mean dollar salaries are overrated.

A higher US salary can offer significant advantages, especially for professionals in technology, finance, medicine, and engineering.

If you earn a strong income and maintain a healthy savings rate, wealth creation can happen much faster. Dollar-based earnings also provide access to larger investment markets and can be especially attractive for those planning to return to India in the future.

In simple terms, a professional earning $200,000 annually and saving a meaningful portion of that income may accumulate wealth far faster than someone earning a comparable salary in India.

Where Indian salaries can win

On the other hand, a high-paying job in India can often deliver a superior lifestyle.

A professional earning ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh annually in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, or Gurugram may enjoy a lifestyle that would require a substantially higher salary in expensive global cities.

Affordable services, lower day-to-day costs, family support networks, and lower living expenses can significantly boost quality of life.

The real question

So, is a dollar salary better than a salary paid in Indian rupees?

The answer depends on more than currency.

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Instead of asking, "How much does the salary become after converting dollars into rupees?", a better question is: How much can you save, invest, and enjoy after paying for housing, taxes, transport, healthcare, and daily living expenses?

As Nitin Kaushik's PPP comparison highlights, true financial well-being is not determined by the currency on your paycheck. It is determined by what that paycheck can actually buy once the bills are paid.

In the end, purchasing power often matters more than exchange rates.