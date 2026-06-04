Think that dollar salary means a better life? Purchasing Power Parity tells a different story

A six-figure salary in the United States may look impressive when converted into rupees. But does earning in dollars automatically translate into a better lifestyle? Not necessarily, according to Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik, who argues that many Indians make the mistake of comparing incomes using exchange rates alone while ignoring Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) — a measure of what money can actually buy in different countries.

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"If you convert ₹10,000 into US dollars at current exchange rates, you get roughly $120. The mistake is assuming both amounts offer the same lifestyle," Kaushik said in a recent social media post.

The comparison becomes striking when everyday expenses are taken into account.

For many urban Indian households, ₹10,000 can comfortably cover high-end groceries and several restaurant outings in a month. In a major US city, however, $120 may barely pay for a dinner date for two after adding sales taxes and the customary 20% tip.

This gap becomes even wider when services are involved.

The real cost

Think about what ₹10,000 buys in India. It can cover a month's membership at a premium gym, multiple salon visits, domestic help, or around 150 kilometres of ride-hailing services.

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In many American cities, the same purchasing power disappears quickly. According to Kaushik, $120 may cover little more than an airport transfer or a few days at a boutique fitness studio.

The reason is simple: labour costs.

"In a labour-expensive economy, any service involving a human being — driving, cleaning, laundry or grooming — costs significantly more," he noted.

For professionals moving from cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai or Gurugram, this often comes as a surprise. While salaries rise substantially, so do the costs of convenience that many middle-class Indians take for granted.

COMPARING currency conversion rates without looking at Purchase Power Parity (PPP) is the most common way to hallucinate a luxury lifestyle abroad.



If you convert ₹10,000 into USD at the current exchange rate, you get roughly $120.



🧵👇#PPP #FinanceIndia #GlobalEconomy pic.twitter.com/XrBpW7uHaW — CA Nitin Kaushik (FCA) | LLB (@Finance_Bareek) June 3, 2026

Data vs Fuel

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Interestingly, not every category follows the same pattern.

India remains one of the world's cheapest markets for mobile data. According to Kaushik's comparison, ₹10,000 can buy roughly 1,200 GB of data in India, compared with about 200 GB in the US.

Fuel, however, is one area where American consumers enjoy an advantage. The equivalent of ₹10,000 can purchase around 160 litres of fuel in the US versus about 95 litres in India.

"The American Dream is literally built on cheaper gasoline, but it's taxed heavily by the cost of everything else," Kaushik observed.

The Coffee Test

Perhaps the simplest way to understand purchasing power is through daily habits.

A premium coffee costing ₹250-300 in India may cost the equivalent of ₹500 or more at a US café chain. Kaushik estimates that ₹10,000 can buy around 35 premium coffees in India but only about 12 in the US.

That difference matters because lifestyle isn't determined by salary alone. It's determined by how much of that salary remains after paying for housing, transport, food, healthcare, entertainment and everyday conveniences.

It's not about dollars

The broader message is not that one country is better than another, but that salary comparisons can be misleading.

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A job paying three or four times an Indian salary may still leave a worker with a similar — or even lower — standard of living if expenses rise at the same pace.

For professionals evaluating overseas opportunities, PPP offers a more realistic lens than exchange rates alone. After all, true wealth isn't defined by the number on a paycheck. It's determined by what that paycheck can actually buy once the bills are paid.