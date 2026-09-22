NSE fixes IPO offer price at Rs 1,785 per share

NSE shares were offered in a price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 per share, with a minimum lot size of eight equity shares and subsequent applications in multiples of eight. The issue raised Rs 22,562 crore from investors and attracted more than 38.4 lakh applications, with bids worth over Rs 90,300 crore.

Among investor categories, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the subscription demand, with their reserved portion being subscribed 12.68 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 6.55 times, while the retail portion saw a subscription of 1.39 times. The employee quota was subscribed 2.40 times.

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NSE IPO GMP

Following the strong subscription numbers, the grey market premium (GMP) for the NSE IPO has shown a modest recovery after declining sharply over the weekend.

The NSE IPO was last commanding a GMP of around Rs 55-60 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of approximately 3-4 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band. However, grey market premiums are unofficial indicators and can change rapidly before listing.

NSE IPO listing date

The NSE IPO was managed by a consortium of 20 book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India is acting as the registrar to the issue.

Investors can expect the refund process for unsuccessful applications to begin by Wednesday, September 23. The equity shares of NSE are scheduled to be listed on the BSE on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

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