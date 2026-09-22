NSE fixes IPO offer price at Rs 1,785 per share

NSE IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) received a healthy response from investors, with the issue getting subscribed 5.71 times during the three-day bidding period.
NSE shares were offered in a price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 per share, with a minimum lot size of eight equity shares and subsequent applications in multiples of eight.
NSE IPO: The offer price of the recently concluded IPO of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd has been fixed at Rs 1,785 per share. The allotment of shares of the IPO is likely to be held today. The three-day IPO concluded on September 21. The offer for sale (OFS) started on September 17. Investors can check the status of their applications on the websites of the registrar, NSE or BSE. However, those who don't get the allotment will see their IPO mandates revoked by the same day.
The initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) received a healthy response from investors, with the issue getting subscribed 5.71 times during the three-day bidding period.
NSE shares were offered in a price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 per share, with a minimum lot size of eight equity shares and subsequent applications in multiples of eight. The issue raised Rs 22,562 crore from investors and attracted more than 38.4 lakh applications, with bids worth over Rs 90,300 crore.
Among investor categories, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the subscription demand, with their reserved portion being subscribed 12.68 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 6.55 times, while the retail portion saw a subscription of 1.39 times. The employee quota was subscribed 2.40 times.
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NSE IPO GMP
Following the strong subscription numbers, the grey market premium (GMP) for the NSE IPO has shown a modest recovery after declining sharply over the weekend.
The NSE IPO was last commanding a GMP of around Rs 55-60 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of approximately 3-4 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band. However, grey market premiums are unofficial indicators and can change rapidly before listing.
NSE IPO listing date
The NSE IPO was managed by a consortium of 20 book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India is acting as the registrar to the issue.
Investors can expect the refund process for unsuccessful applications to begin by Wednesday, September 23. The equity shares of NSE are scheduled to be listed on the BSE on Thursday, September 24, 2026.
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A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.