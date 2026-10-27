Rate hikes ahead: What home loan borrowers need to know about EMIs and interest costs

For borrowers, however, the timing and extent of any increase will depend on how banks transmit changes in their borrowing costs to loan rates.

Will your home loan EMI rise immediately?

Not necessarily. Most floating-rate home loans are linked to an external benchmark, such as the Reserve Bank of India’s repo rate, or to another reference rate specified in the loan agreement. When the benchmark changes, the applicable interest rate is revised according to the lender’s reset schedule.

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For loans linked to external benchmarks, interest rates are generally reset at least once every three months under RBI rules. Consequently, a policy rate change may not affect every borrower on the same day.

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Loans linked to a lender’s internal benchmark may follow a different repricing mechanism, depending on the applicable terms. Fixed-rate loans, meanwhile, generally do not see their contracted rates change during the fixed-rate period, subject to the loan agreement.

Borrowers should therefore check their loan documents to establish which benchmark applies, when the next reset is due and whether a rate change will alter the EMI, the repayment tenure or both.

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How much more could you pay?

The financial impact of a rate increase depends on the outstanding loan amount and the remaining repayment period.

For instance, consider a borrower with an outstanding home loan of ₹50 lakh and 20 years remaining. At an annual interest rate of 8.5%, the monthly EMI would be approximately ₹43,391. If the rate rises to 9%, the EMI would increase to around ₹44,986, assuming the tenure remains unchanged.

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That would mean an additional payment of approximately ₹1,595 every month, or about ₹19,140 annually.

If the lender keeps the EMI unchanged instead, the repayment tenure could increase, subject to the lender’s policies and the borrower’s loan terms. This can raise the total interest paid over the life of the loan.

What should borrowers do?

Borrowers should first check their current interest rate, benchmark and next reset date. They can then assess whether their household budget can accommodate a higher EMI.

Those with surplus savings may consider making partial prepayments to reduce the outstanding principal, provided they retain an adequate emergency fund and account for any applicable charges or restrictions. Borrowers should also compare the effective interest rate and associated costs before considering a balance transfer to another lender.

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A higher rate does not automatically mean refinancing is worthwhile. Processing fees, legal costs, remaining tenure and the difference between the existing and proposed rates all affect the potential savings.

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Will banks pass on the full rate increase?

The transmission of higher rates will depend on banks’ funding costs, liquidity conditions and lending benchmarks. ICRA expects surplus liquidity to support banks’ cost of funds even as lending rates respond to the changing rate environment.

For home loan borrowers, the key takeaway is that a rate hike may increase borrowing costs, but the effect on EMIs is neither necessarily immediate nor uniform. Understanding the loan’s reset mechanism and assessing the impact on household cash flows can help borrowers prepare before the next rate revision.