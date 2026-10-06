Rentomojo shares rise 10% after Q1 revenue jumps 51%

Rentomojo shares touched a high of Rs 562.75, up 10.17% from the previous close of Rs 510.80.

While reported profitability was impacted by one-time items, the company's normalised numbers showed strong growth. Reported Ebitda rose 17.5% YoY, while normalised Ebitda, excluding the one-time impact of fire loss and other income, increased 50.2% YoY to Rs 52.3 crore. Similarly, reported PAT declined 38.6% YoY, but normalised PAT, after adjusting for fire loss, other income and the deferred tax impact, rose 71.8% YoY to Rs 21.9 crore.

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Normalised Ebitda margin stood at 41.1%, while normalised EBIT increased 50.8% YoY to Rs 29.3 crore. Normalised PAT margin stood at 17.3%. The company's normalised ROE increased 198 basis points YoY to 28.8%, while normalised ROCE stood at 26.6%.

Purchase displaced, which represents the value of purchases replaced by the company's rental model, increased 51.6% YoY and 34.2% sequentially to Rs 413.7 crore. Average occupancy stood at 85.7%, up 234 basis points YoY, while occupancy at the end of the period was 86.8%, up 199 basis points YoY.

Commenting on the performance, Geetansh Bamania, Co-founder, Chairperson, Managing Director and CEO of Rentomojo, said, "Our first quarterly results as a listed company mark an important milestone for Rentomojo and reflect the strength of our underlying business. We began FY27 with strong momentum, with items ordered by subscribers growing 45.8% year-on-year and Revenue from Operations increasing 51.1%, while maintaining a normalised Ebitda margin of approximately 41%."

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"What gives us particular confidence is the quality of this growth - strong repeat behaviour, high organic demand and healthy internal cash generation," Bamania added.

The company also said its IPO has strengthened its net worth and enhanced its capacity to fund future growth. It added that its ambition is to build Rentomojo into a scaled, technology-led platform for flexible living while maintaining focus on profitability and capital efficiency.