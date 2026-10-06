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Rentomojo shares rise 10% after Q1 revenue jumps 51%

Rentomojo shares rise 10% after Q1 revenue jumps 51%

RENTOMOJO557.70(9.15%)

Rentomojo said the growth in revenue was supported by an increase in live items and items ordered. Items ordered by subscribers rose 45.8% YoY to 3.29 lakh, while live items increased 41% to 9.23 lakh.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 12:37 PM IST
Rentomojo shares rise 10% after Q1 revenue jumps 51%Rentomojo shares touched a high of Rs 562.75, up 10.17% from the previous close of Rs 510.80.

Rentomojo Ltd shares rose 10% in Tuesday's trade after the company reported a 51.1% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue from operations to Rs 126.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Normalised Ebitda rose 50.2% YoY to Rs 52.3 crore, while normalised PAT increased 71.8% to Rs 21.9 crore.

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The company said the growth in revenue was supported by an increase in live items and items ordered. Items ordered by subscribers rose 45.8% YoY to 3.29 lakh, while live items increased 41% to 9.23 lakh. Live subscribers grew 36.3% YoY to 2.83 lakh. Average revenue per item also increased 6.8% YoY to Rs 1,662.6.

Rentomojo shares touched a high of Rs 562.75, up 10.17% from the previous close of Rs 510.80.

While reported profitability was impacted by one-time items, the company's normalised numbers showed strong growth. Reported Ebitda rose 17.5% YoY, while normalised Ebitda, excluding the one-time impact of fire loss and other income, increased 50.2% YoY to Rs 52.3 crore. Similarly, reported PAT declined 38.6% YoY, but normalised PAT, after adjusting for fire loss, other income and the deferred tax impact, rose 71.8% YoY to Rs 21.9 crore.

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Normalised Ebitda margin stood at 41.1%, while normalised EBIT increased 50.8% YoY to Rs 29.3 crore. Normalised PAT margin stood at 17.3%. The company's normalised ROE increased 198 basis points YoY to 28.8%, while normalised ROCE stood at 26.6%.

Purchase displaced, which represents the value of purchases replaced by the company's rental model, increased 51.6% YoY and 34.2% sequentially to Rs 413.7 crore. Average occupancy stood at 85.7%, up 234 basis points YoY, while occupancy at the end of the period was 86.8%, up 199 basis points YoY.

Commenting on the performance, Geetansh Bamania, Co-founder, Chairperson, Managing Director and CEO of Rentomojo, said, "Our first quarterly results as a listed company mark an important milestone for Rentomojo and reflect the strength of our underlying business. We began FY27 with strong momentum, with items ordered by subscribers growing 45.8% year-on-year and Revenue from Operations increasing 51.1%, while maintaining a normalised Ebitda margin of approximately 41%."

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"What gives us particular confidence is the quality of this growth - strong repeat behaviour, high organic demand and healthy internal cash generation," Bamania added.

The company also said its IPO has strengthened its net worth and enhanced its capacity to fund future growth. It added that its ambition is to build Rentomojo into a scaled, technology-led platform for flexible living while maintaining focus on profitability and capital efficiency.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 6, 2026 12:37 PM IST
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