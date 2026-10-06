Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
SRIT India, Shah Investor's Home make positive D-st debut; both stocks list at premium

SRIT India, Shah Investor's Home make positive D-st debut; both stocks list at premium

KFINTECH878.35(1.25%)

Two companies including SRIT India and Shah Investor's Home will make their stock market debut today, that is, Tuesday, October 06.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 9:53 AM IST
SRIT India, Shah Investor's Home make positive D-st debut; both stocks list at premiumBoth the issues were open for subscription between September 28-30, cumulatively raising Rs 308 crore from their maiden stake sales.

Two companies including SRIT India and Shah Investor's Home will make their stock market debut today, that is, Tuesday, October 06. Both the issues were open for subscription between September 28 and September 30, cumulatively raising Rs 308 crore from their maiden stake sales. Here's how listings fared for these companies:

Advertisement

Related Articles


SRIT India
Shares of SRIT India made a decent stock market debut on Tuesday, October 06 after the IT solutions company was listed at a premium of 13.85 per cent at Rs 148 on BSE Ltd, against the issue price of Rs 130. Similarly, the stock was settled with a premium of 7.54 per cent over the given issue price Rs 139.80 on NSE Ltd in its maiden trading session.

As of the listing price, investors make a profit of Rs 2,070 on each lot allotted to them. Listing of SRIT India has been much below the expectations. Last heard, the company was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 60-62 apeice, suggesting a listing pop of 46-48 per cent for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 50-55 range since the issue closed for bidding.

Advertisement

The IPO of SRIT India was sold in the price band of Rs 123-130 apiece, with a lot size of 115 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 218 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed a solid 125.16 times, fetching 40.98 lakh applications. Choice Capital Advisors was the sole book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd served as the registrar of the issue.


Shah Investor's Home
Shares of Shah Investor's Home made a muted stock market debut on Tuesday, October 06 after the retail broking player was listed at a premium of 2.4 per cent at Rs 171 on both NSE and BSE, against the issue price of Rs 167. As of the listing price, investors make a profit of Rs 340 on each lot allotted to them.

Advertisement

Listing of Shah Investor's Home has been below the expectations. Last heard, the company was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 15-17 apeice, suggesting a listing pop of 9-10 per cent for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 12-15 range during the bidding period.

The IPO of Shah Investor's Home was sold in the price band of Rs 159-167 apiece, with a lot size of 85 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 90 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed a solid 38.12 times, fetching nearly 4.2 lakh applications. Beeline Capital Advisors was the sole book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India was appointed as registrar.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 6, 2026 9:53 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more