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Small finance vs private vs PSU banks: The October 2026 senior FD rate gap explained ahead of RBI rate meet

Small finance vs private vs PSU banks: The October 2026 senior FD rate gap explained ahead of RBI rate meet

Ahead of the RBI's upcoming rate meeting, senior citizens are seeing a wide gap in fixed deposit rates across small finance, private and public sector banks in October 2026, with the highest rate touching 8.50%.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 5:35 AM IST
Small finance vs private vs PSU banks: The October 2026 senior FD rate gap explained ahead of RBI rate meetSmall finance banks currently offer the strongest rates, but the higher return should be assessed alongside the depositor's risk tolerance and banking requirements.

Senior citizens looking to lock their savings into fixed deposits (FDs) in October 2026 are facing a wide variation in interest rates depending on the type of bank and tenure chosen. Small finance banks are offering the highest rates among the three categories, with the top rate reaching 8.50%, while private and public sector banks generally offer lower rates.

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The comparison assumes deposits below ₹3 crore and uses rates updated by Paisa Bazaar on October 1, 2026. The differences could become particularly relevant for depositors assessing whether to lock in current rates ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's next monetary policy meeting.

Small finance banks lead with rates of up to 8.50%

Bank 1-year 3-year 5-year Maximum
Suryoday SFB 7.40% 7.40% 8.50% 8.50%
Jana SFB 7.50% 8.30% 7.77% 8.30%
Unity SFB 8.00% 8.00%
Utkarsh SFB 8.00% 8.00%
Ujjivan SFB 7.75% 7.75% 7.70% 7.75%


Source: Paisa Bazaar, rates updated October 1, 2026. Rates are for senior citizens and deposits below ₹3 crore.

Small finance banks clearly dominate the top end of the table. Suryoday offers 8.50% on five-year deposits, the highest rate among the banks covered. Jana offers 8.30% for three years, while Unity offers 8% for one-year deposits and Utkarsh offers 8% for three-year deposits.

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The private-bank category occupies the middle ground. SBM Bank has a maximum rate of 8.15%, while DCB Bank offers 8% for five-year deposits. Bandhan Bank reaches 7.95%, whereas YES Bank and IndusInd Bank offer 7.75% for three-year deposits.

Private banks offer a middle ground

Bank 1-year 3-year 5-year Maximum
SBM Bank 7.60% 7.60% 7.50% 8.15%
DCB Bank 7.15% 7.25% 8.00% 8.00%
Bandhan Bank 7.50% 7.75% 7.95%
YES Bank 7.75% 7.50% 7.75%
IndusInd Bank 7.75% 7.15% 7.75%

PSU banks trail the top private and small finance lenders

Public sector banks generally offer lower rates, although some competitive options remain. Bank of India offers 7.45% for three years, while Punjab & Sind Bank reaches 7.35%. SBI's five-year senior-citizen FD rate stands at 7.05%.

Highest FD rate does not always mean longer tenure
The comparison also shows that the longest tenure does not automatically offer the highest interest rate. Jana's three-year rate of 8.30% is higher than its five-year rate of 7.77%. Similarly, Suryoday's 8.50% five-year rate is substantially above its 7.40% one- and three-year rates.

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PSU banks trail the top private and small finance lenders

Bank 1-year 3-year 5-year Maximum
Bank of India 7.00% 7.45% 6.75% 7.45%
SBI 7.05% 7.05%
Bank of Baroda 6.90% 6.90%
Canara Bank 6.75% 6.75% 6.75% 6.75%
PNB 6.80% 6.60% 6.80%
Punjab & Sind Bank 7.35% 6.45% 7.35%

This makes tenure an important part of the decision. A senior citizen looking for three-year income should not automatically choose a bank based on its five-year headline rate.

RBI policy could influence the FD decision

The RBI's upcoming policy decision adds another consideration. If deposit rates eventually move lower following changes in the interest-rate cycle, locking in an attractive FD rate can provide income visibility for the chosen tenure. Conversely, locking up money for too long can become a disadvantage if rates subsequently rise.

For senior citizens, the decision therefore involves more than simply identifying the bank with the highest headline rate. The amount invested, liquidity requirements, premature-withdrawal provisions and concentration of deposits across banks should also be considered.

Rate, tenure and safety need to be weighed together

Small finance banks currently offer the strongest rates, but the higher return should be assessed alongside the depositor's risk tolerance and banking requirements. A diversified FD strategy across banks and maturities can help balance returns, liquidity and safety, rather than putting the entire corpus into a single high-rate deposit.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Oct 6, 2026 5:35 AM IST
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