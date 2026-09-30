₹25,000 EPFO ceiling: What happens to employees earning ₹20,000, ₹25,000 and ₹35,000?

An employee with ₹20,000 in PF wages would contribute 12% towards EPF, translating into a monthly employee contribution of ₹2,400.

The employer also contributes 12%, or ₹2,400. For an employee eligible for EPS, 8.33% of PF wages, or about ₹1,666, goes towards EPS, while the remaining ₹734 goes towards EPF.

The employer also contributes 0.5% towards EDLI, amounting to ₹100 in this example. EDLI provides insurance-linked protection to eligible EPFO members.

For an employee who was previously outside mandatory EPFO coverage, the key immediate impact is therefore a ₹2,400 reduction in monthly take-home pay, in exchange for building EPF savings and gaining access to applicable pension and insurance benefits.

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What happens at ₹25,000?

At the new ceiling of ₹25,000, the employee's 12% contribution works out to ₹3,000 a month.

The employer's contribution is also ₹3,000. For an EPS-eligible employee, ₹2,083 would go towards EPS, while the balance of about ₹917 would be credited to EPF.

The employer's EDLI contribution would be ₹125.

This means the employee sees a higher monthly deduction than someone with ₹20,000 in PF wages, but also accumulates a larger EPF contribution.

What about someone earning ₹35,000?

This is where the distinction between salary and PF wages becomes important.

Earning ₹35,000 a month does not automatically mean the employee's EPF contribution will be 12% of ₹35,000. Where the applicable contribution is subject to the ₹25,000 wage ceiling, an employee with PF wages of ₹35,000 could have an employee EPF contribution of ₹3,000, rather than ₹4,200.

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Monthly PF wages Employee EPF (12%) Employer contribution (12%) EPS (8.33%)* Employer EPF EDLI (0.5%) ₹20,000 ₹2,400 ₹2,400 ₹1,666 ₹734 ₹100 ₹25,000 ₹3,000 ₹3,000 ₹2,083 ₹917 ₹125 ₹35,000 ₹3,000** ₹3,000** —** ₹3,000** ₹125**

* EPS applies where the employee is eligible.

ALSO READ: EPFO ₹25,000 ceiling: How much PF will be deducted from your salary from October 2026?

EPS treatment can also differ. Where an employee is not eligible for EPS membership under the applicable rules, the employer's contribution may go towards EPF rather than being divided between EPF and EPS.

What should employees check?

Employees should therefore look beyond their gross salary while checking the impact of the new ceiling. The key figure on the salary slip is the PF wage used for contribution calculations.

From October, newly covered employees should check their salary slips and EPFO passbooks for:

Employee EPF contribution

Employer EPF contribution

EPS contribution, where applicable

EDLI contribution

The revised ceiling can mean a lower monthly take-home salary for newly covered workers, but it also brings them into the EPFO's broader social-security framework, subject to eligibility and applicable rules.

DO READ: From Rs 300 to Rs 25,000: How the wage ceiling under EPFO has increased over the years