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Nearly 1.9 lakh cancer cases in India associated with infections: What Lancet study found

Nearly 1.9 lakh cancer cases in India associated with infections: What Lancet study found

Globally, the study estimated that around 2.3 million new cancer cases in 2024, or about 12% of all cancer diagnoses, were attributable to infections

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 4:05 AM IST
Nearly 1.9 lakh cancer cases in India associated with infections: What Lancet study foundHuman Papillomavirus (HPV) emerged as the biggest contributor to infection-related cancer cases in India

Nearly 1.9 lakh cancer cases in India were linked to infections caused by viruses and bacteria, according to a 2024 study published in The Lancet Oncology. The findings, reported by The Indian Express, highlight the role of preventable infections in the country’s cancer burden and underline the importance of vaccination, screening and timely treatment.

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Globally, the study estimated that around 2.3 million new cancer cases in 2024, or about 12% of all cancer diagnoses, were attributable to infections. In India, infection-linked cancers accounted for approximately 12% of the country’s annual cancer burden, according to data cited from the Global Cancer Observatory.

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HPV accounts for largest share in India

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) emerged as the biggest contributor to infection-related cancer cases in India, accounting for more than one lakh cases, primarily cervical cancer. HPV-related cervical cancer can be prevented through vaccination and regular screening.

Other major contributors included Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), which was linked to around 47,000 cases, mainly gastric cancer. Epstein-Barr virus was associated with approximately 22,000 cases, while hepatitis B and hepatitis C viruses accounted for around 10,000 and 5,300 cases, respectively.

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Chronic hepatitis B and hepatitis C infections are primarily associated with liver cancer, particularly hepatocellular carcinoma.

Experts stress vaccination and screening

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Smita Joshi, senior scientist at Prayas health group, said vaccination alone is not enough and stressed the importance of screening among adult women.

“What is also important is screening of adult women with an HPV test and appropriate management if positive for prevention of cervical cancer.”

Dr I S Gilada, Secretary General of People’s Health Organisation-India, also highlighted the preventive role of vaccination against HPV and hepatitis B.

“The Hepatitis B vaccine is available at low cost, but often there are supply shortages,” Gilada told The Indian Express, while also pointing to gaps in linking people who test negative for hepatitis B to vaccination.

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Five pathogens drive most infection-linked cancers

The study assessed 12 pathogens but found that five accounted for almost all infection-attributable cancer cases globally. H. pylori was linked to around 760,000 cases worldwide in 2024, followed by HPV with 750,000 cases, hepatitis B virus with 360,000, Epstein-Barr virus with 260,000 and hepatitis C virus with 160,000 cases.

The researchers highlighted several measures that could help reduce infection-related cancers, including HPV and hepatitis B vaccination, testing and treatment for H. pylori and hepatitis viruses, safe injection practices and screening for precancerous lesions.

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Published on: Sep 30, 2026 4:05 AM IST
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