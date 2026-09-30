Nearly 1.9 lakh cancer cases in India associated with infections: What Lancet study found

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HPV accounts for largest share in India

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) emerged as the biggest contributor to infection-related cancer cases in India, accounting for more than one lakh cases, primarily cervical cancer. HPV-related cervical cancer can be prevented through vaccination and regular screening.

Other major contributors included Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), which was linked to around 47,000 cases, mainly gastric cancer. Epstein-Barr virus was associated with approximately 22,000 cases, while hepatitis B and hepatitis C viruses accounted for around 10,000 and 5,300 cases, respectively.

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Chronic hepatitis B and hepatitis C infections are primarily associated with liver cancer, particularly hepatocellular carcinoma.

Experts stress vaccination and screening

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Smita Joshi, senior scientist at Prayas health group, said vaccination alone is not enough and stressed the importance of screening among adult women.

“What is also important is screening of adult women with an HPV test and appropriate management if positive for prevention of cervical cancer.”

Dr I S Gilada, Secretary General of People’s Health Organisation-India, also highlighted the preventive role of vaccination against HPV and hepatitis B.

“The Hepatitis B vaccine is available at low cost, but often there are supply shortages,” Gilada told The Indian Express, while also pointing to gaps in linking people who test negative for hepatitis B to vaccination.

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Five pathogens drive most infection-linked cancers

The study assessed 12 pathogens but found that five accounted for almost all infection-attributable cancer cases globally. H. pylori was linked to around 760,000 cases worldwide in 2024, followed by HPV with 750,000 cases, hepatitis B virus with 360,000, Epstein-Barr virus with 260,000 and hepatitis C virus with 160,000 cases.

The researchers highlighted several measures that could help reduce infection-related cancers, including HPV and hepatitis B vaccination, testing and treatment for H. pylori and hepatitis viruses, safe injection practices and screening for precancerous lesions.