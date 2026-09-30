Noida Wish Town 84 towers completed with 42 receiving OCs homebuyers seek action

READ THIS: Housing sales in top seven cities rise 3% on-year in Q3; Mumbai records highest sales

Buyers flag lifts, fire safety and civic infrastructure issues

According to The Times of India, homebuyers raised concerns over falling plaster, non-operational lifts, incomplete fire-safety systems and unfinished water and sewage infrastructure. Several common facilities, including clubhouses, internal roads, sewage treatment plants, lighting and landscaping, were also reportedly incomplete or non-functional.

Advertisement

The buyers also questioned the implementation of the resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in March 2023. They alleged that Suraksha Group was required to deploy 12,000 workers to ensure timely completion but claimed that the required workforce was not deployed.

Anirudh Gupta, a homebuyer quoted by The Times of India, said he booked his flat 14 years ago and had paid 95% of its total price in 2012, but possession was still pending. Another buyer, Sudhir Gupta, reportedly said he had invested nearly Rs 80 lakh against a total flat cost of Rs 1.1 crore and was still uncertain about the delivery timeline.

Noida authority to inspect project

The concerns come weeks after the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a five-member committee to examine Suraksha Group’s work at Wish Town. The panel has been tasked with checking whether construction is being carried out according to the approved project report and layout plans and whether funds collected from homebuyers are being used for construction.

Advertisement

Noida Authority OSD Santosh Kumar told buyers that officials would inspect the project tower by tower to address their concerns.

ALSO READ: Historic! Home loans in India are now cheaper than the US -- What NRIs must know

Suraksha group cites construction progress

Suraksha Group has disputed the allegations and said it is executing the project according to the approved resolution plan. A company official told The Times of India that construction had been completed in 84 of the project’s 159 towers, covering 7,913 units.

The developer said OCs had been obtained for 42 towers covering 4,213 flats, while applications for OCs for another 28 towers covering 2,385 flats had been submitted. It also said development of 15 of the township’s 22 clubhouses was at an advanced stage.