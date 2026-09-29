FBI adds Goldy Brar to 10 Most Wanted list over alleged killings, extortion and drug offences; $1 million bounty announced

Singh is wanted in the US on federal charges including racketeer influenced and corrupt organisations conspiracy, conspiracy to interfere and attempted interference with commerce by extortion, and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

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According to the FBI, Singh is the alleged leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group in North America. The group is accused of violent crimes in Southern California, across the US and in Canada, including targeted killings, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortion, assaults, and drug and weapons trafficking.

A man wanted for a variety of federal violations—including murder, extortion, and drug distribution—has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.



Satinderjeet Singh (also known as Goldy Brar, among other aliases) is wanted for his alleged involvement in the… pic.twitter.com/AUyxi6vJFR — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) September 28, 2026

Operation Hardball

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The FBI’s action follows Operation Hardball, a years-long investigation into India-based organised crime groups operating across countries.

On July 7, 2026, the US Attorney’s Office announced three indictments against 37 defendants linked to three India-based transnational organised crime groups. The charges included racketeering, targeted killings, shootings, extortion and trafficking of large quantities of drugs across international borders.

One indictment focused on the Bishnoi enterprise, for which Singh allegedly served as a leader.

“The inclusion of this defendant on the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list underscores this administration’s determination to bring the full force of the law upon transnational criminal gangs,” said First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli.

“Working together with law enforcement in Canada, Europe, and Asia, we will continue to hunt down thugs such as ‘Goldy Brar’ and ensure they never see the outside of a prison again,” he added.

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At the time of the July announcement, 24 defendants had been arrested or were already in custody. Four fugitives have since been captured and one has been confirmed dead. Five fugitives remain wanted, including Singh.

What FBI says about Lawrence Bishnoi

The FBI describes Lawrence Bishnoi, a 33-year-old from Punjab, India, as a gangster imprisoned in India. It said he presented himself as a deeply religious “patriot” and used that image to recruit members and associates.

The FBI alleges that Bishnoi used phones and other voice-over-internet devices smuggled into his jail cell to direct crimes worldwide. The Canadian government designated the Bishnoi enterprise as a terrorist entity in September 2025.

According to the indictment, Bishnoi gave trusted lieutenants, including Singh, control over the group’s operations. Singh allegedly spoke for Bishnoi and helped direct members and associates.

2023 Canada killing

The indictment alleges that Bishnoi and Singh ordered the killing of a prominent political and religious leader identified as “H.S.N.” in court documents.

H.S.N., who was from Punjab and living in Canada, was shot dead by two gunmen as he left a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.

The Bishnoi enterprise is also accused of stealing around 520 kg (1,146.4 pounds) of cocaine from rival drug trafficking groups in the greater Los Angeles area between March 2024 and July 2025.

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FBI warns public

The FBI considers Singh extremely violent, armed and dangerous. He is known to live in California and parts of Canada.

The public has been warned not to approach or interact with him. Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), a local FBI office or the nearest US embassy or consulate, or submit a tip online. Tips can be anonymous and confidentiality is guaranteed.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, Los Angeles Police Department and Royal Canadian Mounted Police, with other domestic and international agencies.