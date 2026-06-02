July DA hike: DA at 63%? How much more salary and pension could you get? 

More than 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners could be headed for another increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) from July 2026, with the latest inflation data suggesting that a 3% hike is increasingly likely. If approved, the DA rate could rise from the current 60% to 63%, resulting in higher salaries and pensions for millions of beneficiaries across the country. The development comes even as government employees continue to await the roadmap for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission.

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The expectation of a higher DA stems from the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) data released by the Labour Bureau. The index rose by 0.8 points to 149.9 in April 2026, indicating continued inflationary pressure and strengthening the case for another upward revision in the inflation-linked allowance.

Why a 3% DA Hike

Dearness Allowance is revised twice every year—once from January 1 and again from July 1—to help employees and pensioners maintain their purchasing power amid rising prices. The calculation is based on the 12-month average of the CPI-IW.

According to the available data, the DA calculation has steadily moved higher during the first four months of 2026. After April's inflation reading, the computed DA stood at 62.54%. If CPI-IW data for May and June remains in line with current projections, the final figure could reach around 63.72%. Since DA is generally rounded down to the nearest whole number, the revised allowance is expected to be fixed at 63%.

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This would mean a 3 percentage point increase over the existing 60% DA rate.

MUST READ: DA hiked to 60% of Basic Pay from Jan 1, 2026; Centre issues order, arrears payable

Salary increasd

The actual benefit of the proposed increase depends on an employee's basic pay.

For a Level-1 central government employee drawing the minimum basic salary of ₹18,000, the current DA at 60% works out to ₹10,800 per month. If DA rises to 63%, the monthly DA component would increase to ₹11,340, providing an additional ₹540 every month. Over six months, from July to December, this would amount to ₹3,240 in additional income.

Employees with higher basic salaries would see proportionately larger gains:

Basic Pay Monthly Increase

₹18,000 ₹540

₹25,500 ₹765

₹35,400 ₹1,062

₹44,900 ₹1,347

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For many employees, the hike could help offset rising household expenses and inflation.

MUST READ: 8th Pay Commission: Up to 4x pay hike, ₹72,000 minimum pay, OPS return - What employees want

What will pensioners gain?

The same increase will apply to Dearness Relief (DR), which is paid to pensioners.

For a pensioner drawing the minimum basic pension of ₹9,000, DR would rise from ₹5,400 at the current 60% rate to ₹5,670 at 63%, translating into an additional ₹270 per month. Over six months, the total gain would be ₹1,620.

Similarly, a pensioner receiving a basic pension of ₹25,000 could see monthly DR increase by ₹750.

The revision is expected to benefit lakhs of retired government employees who depend on DR to cushion the impact of inflation.

When could the announcement come?

Although the revised DA and DR would be effective from July 1, 2026, the government is unlikely to announce the increase immediately. Traditionally, the January DA hike is approved around March or April, while the July revision is usually announced around October or November, often ahead of the festive season. Employees and pensioners, however, receive arrears for the period between the effective date and the announcement.

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MUST READ: 8th Pay Commission: Salary revision may take until 2027, employees could miss these allowance arrears

8th Pay Commission and DA merger debate

The likely DA hike comes at a time when employee unions are pressing the government to merge at least 50% of DA with basic pay before the 8th Pay Commission recommendations are implemented. Employee representatives argue that such a move would enhance allowances linked to basic pay, improve retirement benefits, and provide immediate relief from rising living costs. However, the government has not yet announced any decision on the demand.

For now, attention will remain focused on the May and June CPI-IW readings. Unless inflation moderates sharply, current projections suggest that central government employees and pensioners are likely to receive another inflation-linked increase, taking DA and DR to 63% from July 2026 and delivering a welcome boost to monthly incomes.