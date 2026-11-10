Wrong name, DOB or other details in your EPF account? Don’t wait until you need your PF money, here’s how to correct them

So, if you have spotted an error in your EPF account, here is what you need to know.

Which EPF details can you change?

EPFO allows members to request corrections to several details in their UAN profile. These include:

Name

Gender

Date of birth

Father’s or mother’s name

Relationship

Marital status

Spouse’s name

Date of joining

Reason for leaving

Date of leaving

Nationality

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The process became easier in January 2025. EPFO said Aadhaar-validated UAN holders can update several details themselves in applicable cases, without uploading documents.

This was aimed at reducing the time taken for corrections. EPFO said that out of around 8 lakh correction requests received through employers in FY 2024-25, almost 45% could be self-approved by members without employer verification or approval at the EPFO level.

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Around 3.9 lakh members with requests pending at different stages were also expected to benefit from the change.

How to correct your EPF details online

If you find an error, you can start by logging into the EPFO Member Portal using your UAN and password.

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Once you log in, go to the relevant profile or Joint Declaration facility and select the details you want to correct. Enter the correct information and complete the required authentication.

What happens next depends on your UAN and the type of correction you are making.

If your case is eligible for self-correction, you can complete the process yourself. In other cases, EPFO may ask for supporting documents or employer verification.

So, do not assume that every correction will be approved instantly or without documents.

What documents do you need?

The documents required depend on the information you want to change and the type of correction.

For example, if your date of birth is wrong, you may have to provide a valid document supporting the correct date. Similarly, corrections to identity or employment-related information can require documentary proof.

Before submitting a correction request, make sure the information you enter matches your official records. A mismatch between documents can lead to another problem and may delay the correction.

What if your employer’s approval is required?

This is where the process can differ from one member to another.

While Aadhaar-validated UAN holders can self-correct several details under the simplified process, some cases still require employer certification. EPFO has also said that UANs obtained before October 1, 2017, may require employer certification in certain cases.

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If the portal asks you to send the request to your employer, the employer will have to verify it before the correction can move forward.

What if your request gets rejected or remains stuck?

If you cannot make the correction online or your request remains unresolved, you can first contact your employer for help.

You can also raise a grievance with EPFO if the issue remains unresolved.

It is better to check these details before you actually need your PF money. A wrong name or date of birth may look like a small issue today, but it can become a headache when you are trying to transfer your PF balance, withdraw money or settle a claim.

So, if you have never checked your UAN details, log in and take a look. If something is wrong, getting it corrected early can save you trouble later.