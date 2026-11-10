Upcoming IPOs: Two issues worth Rs 11,000 crore likely to open soon; check key details

SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, BoB Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, and IIFL Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers for the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO, while KFin Technologies Ltd is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company will be listed on both NSE Ltd and BSE.

Mahanadi Coalfields is the largest coal producer in India, accounting for 21 per cent of the country’s domestic coal production in FY26. Its primary product is non-coking coal, supplied in various grades, including washed and beneficiated coal, predominantly to power utilities as well as the sponge iron, cement, aluminium and paper industries, said IDBI Capital in a pre-IPO note.

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"Operational efficiencies are underpinned by well-developed evacuation infrastructure, including rail connectivity across three railway zones, dedicated road corridors, access to five ports and one coal washery. Its allocated blocks hold an estimated coal resource of 40.34 billion tonnes – 9.80 per cent of India’s total coal resource base – with audited reserves of 9,840.31 MT," it said.

One aspect worth examining is its cash generation. Mahanadi Coalfields reported operating cash flow of Rs 12,478 crore in FY26, nearly double the Rs 6,326 crore recorded in FY24. Long-term fuel supply agreements accounted for 82.12 per cent of product sales revenue in FY26, providing a degree of demand visibility, said Trivesh D, COO at Tradejini.

Mahanadi Coalfields is also expanding its coal processing capabilities through proposed washeries at Balram and Kulda-Garjanbahal, with capacities of 15 million tonnes and 12 million tonnes per annum, respectively. These projects could improve coal quality and expand its ability to serve different industrial requirements, subject to execution and project economics, he noted.

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Milestone Gears is the other company set to launch its maiden stake sale soon. The proposed issue includes a fresh share sale of Rs 800 crore and an OFS of up to Rs 300 crore by its promoters and existing shareholders, taking the overall offer size to Rs 1,100 crore. However, official confirmation is awaited, as the company has not yet filed its RHP.

Milestone Gears is engaged in manufacturing high-precision, complex engineered transmission components used across multiple sectors, such as tractors, construction equipment, electric vehicles, locomotives, windmills and other heavy industries. Its products are exported to ten countries, including the US, Turkey, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Brazil, China, Hungary and Malaysia.

JM Financial Ltd, Axis Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the lead managers for Solan-based Milestone Gears, while KFin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company will be listed on both BSE and NSE.