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Tata iPhone factory tragedy: 3 workers die after inhaling gas at Hosur plant, Tamil Nadu authorities to probe

Tata iPhone factory tragedy: 3 workers die after inhaling gas at Hosur plant, Tamil Nadu authorities to probe

The incident has not affected production at the facility because the plant was closed for the Hindu festival of Deepavali this week, two industry sources said.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 1:11 PM IST
Tata iPhone factory tragedy: 3 workers die after inhaling gas at Hosur plant, Tamil Nadu authorities to probeThe latest deaths add to a series of incidents involving Tata’s Hosur operations.

Three contract workers have died at Tata Electronics’ iPhone components factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, after inhaling gas while carrying out maintenance work at an effluent treatment plant, officials said on Tuesday. The deaths took place late on Monday, with Apple, Tata Electronics and Tamil Nadu authorities set to investigate the incident, Reuters reported.

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The workers were inspecting an external nano-filtration tank when they inhaled gas, district official Dinesh Kumar said.

The incident comes as Apple continues to expand iPhone manufacturing in India, which has become a key production base for the company outside China.

The three workers were carrying out maintenance work at the factory’s effluent treatment plant when the incident took place.

The plant is operated by Nalco Water, part of US-based Ecolab. The workers died after inhaling gas while inspecting an external nano-filtration tank, according to Dinesh Kumar.

Tata Electronics, Apple and Nalco Water did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Virudhai ​Magal Keerthana said on X that the worker deaths will be "thoroughly investigated and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings."

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No impact on iPhone production

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The incident has not affected production at the facility because the plant was closed for the Hindu festival of Deepavali this week, two industry sources said.

Tata and Apple are both expected to investigate the incident, the sources added.

Tata Electronics’ electronics unit accounts for roughly 40% of iPhone assembly in India, while Foxconn makes up the rest.

India now accounts for roughly 25% of the world’s iPhones, as Apple has expanded manufacturing beyond China.

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Tata’s Hosur plant has faced other setbacks

The latest deaths add to a series of incidents involving Tata’s Hosur operations.

A fire at the components plant in 2024 halted production. Earlier this year, state authorities also warned of a possible shutdown over alleged groundwater contamination before dropping the matter.

Separately, a ransomware breach at an adjacent iPhone plant in the same compound leaked documents linked to Apple’s then-unreleased iPhone 18 Pro, Reuters has reported.

The developments come as Tamil Nadu continues to strengthen its position as a major industrial hub, with factories operated by global companies including Foxconn, Hyundai, VinFast and BMW.

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Published on: Nov 10, 2026 1:11 PM IST
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