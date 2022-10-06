Before giving Diwali gifts this festive season, know about their tax implications here

With Diwali around the corner, it is common to get gifts from friends and relatives. Sometimes these gifts are given in cash and sometimes in kind. Generally, when gifts are exchanged for a small amount to show a token of appreciation it doesn’t come under the lens of a taxman but when it comes to expensive items you might have to pay taxes.

Yeeshu Sehgal, Head of Tax Market, AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm, says: "Diwali gifts of any kind are it money, property (movable or immovable) or otherwise received from any relative (from the spouse, brother, sister, or spouse’s, brother, sister of the parents of the recipient, etc.) is not taxable. Further, the gifts received apart from the person's mentioned above shall not be taxable if the fair market value of such gifts is not exceeding Rs 50,000.” This means gifts exceeding Rs 50,000 and received by a person other than your relative then it becomes taxable.

When are gifts tax-free?

Gifts of any kind received from relatives, gifts received under will or inheritance, gifts received on marriage, and gifts received in contemplation of death are not taxable. Sehgal adds, “However, gifts received from other than relatives are only taxable if the fair market value of such gifts exceeds Rs 50,000, otherwise not. Further, when an immovable property is settled under a trust, it is also exempt from taxation. It is worthy to note that gift tax was abolished several years ago.”

In the nutshell, usually, gifts of any kind received from any relative on any occasion like Diwali or even without any occasion are not taxable at all. However, gifts received from other than relatives are taxable if the fair market value of such gifts exceeds Rs. 50,000. It is noteworthy that gifts received on marriage by a bride and a groom are not taxable despite having been received from a relative or a non-relative.

"Gifts received from other than relatives in the form of immovable property without paying for it at all shall be taxable if the stamp duty value exceeds Rs 50,000. On the other hand, if this property is received after paying some amount from any person other than relatives and that amount is less than the stamp duty value of the same property by an amount exceeding Rs. 50,000, the difference between the stamp duty value of the property and such amount shall be taxable," says Sehgal.