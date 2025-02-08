CBDT tax calculator: If your annual salary is Rs 15 lakh, which tax regime should you opt for - new tax or old tax? 

Tax calculator 2025: The Income Tax Department has introduced a user-friendly tool for taxpayers to compare taxes under the New Tax Regime for the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26 (post budget proposal). This tool allows individuals to determine which tax regime is more advantageous based on their income and deductions.

Following the Union Budget on February 1, 2025, taxpayers are now evaluating their tax obligations under the updated tax slab structure. One common dilemma they face is whether to continue with the Old Tax Regime or switch to the New Tax Regime.

In her Budget 2025 address, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced modifications to the new tax regime, such as the exemption of up to Rs 4 lakh from basic tax. With the recent adjustments to tax slabs and rebate benefits, individuals earning up to Rs 12.75 lakh will now be exempt from tax payments.

While the old tax regime remains unchanged, experts suggest that it may still be more advantageous in certain cases compared to the new tax regime. This is due to the availability of various deductions and exemptions that can significantly reduce taxable income for individuals in the middle to high-income brackets. By leveraging these deductions effectively, the old tax regime can prove to be more beneficial for specific income groups who have strategically planned their investments.

Rs 15 lakh annual salary: Tax liability in Old Tax Regime & New Tax Regime

Let's compare tax outgo under both the tax regimes:

Tax liability under Old Tax Regime

Under the Old Tax Regime, the tax slabs were structured as follows:

Income up to Rs 2.5 lakh: 0%

Income between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh: 5%

Income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh: 20%

Income above Rs 10 lakh: 30%

There were various deductions and exemptions available under the old tax regime, including:

Standard Deduction: Rs 50,000

Maximum limit for Section 80C deductions: Rs 1,50,000

Maximum limit for Section 80D deductions: Rs 75,000

Home Loan Interest deduction under Section 24B: Rs 2,00,000

Additional NPS Deduction under 80CCD(1B): Rs 50,000

The total deductions available could amount to Rs 5.25 lakh. Additionally, for a salaried individual with a basic salary of Rs 50,000 and an HRA component of Rs 25,000 per month, the assumed HRA exemption was Rs 3 lakh.

Calculation of Taxable Income:

Gross salary: Rs 15,00,000

Total deductions: Rs 8.25 lakh (including Rs 5.25 lakh + Rs 3 lakh HRA)

Net taxable income: Rs 6.75 lakh

Tax payable under old regime:

Rs 0 – 2.5 lakh: Rs 0

Rs 2.5 lakh – 5 lakh at 5%: Rs 12,500

Rs 5 lakh – 6.75 lakh at 20%: Rs 35,000

Total Tax: Rs 47,500

Cess (4%): Rs 1,900

Final tax liability: Rs 49,400

Tax liability under New Tax Regime

New Tax Slabs under New Tax Regime 2025

0% tax for income between Rs 0 - 4 lakh

5% tax for income between Rs 4 lakh - 8 lakh

10% tax for income between Rs 8 lakh - 12 lakh

15% tax for income between Rs 12 lakh - 16 lakh

20% tax for income between Rs 16 lakh - 20 lakh

25% tax for income between Rs 20 lakh - 24 lakh

30% tax for income above Rs 24 lakh

Deductions and Exemptions (New regime):

Standard Deduction: Rs 75,000 (The only deduction allowed)

Taxable Income Calculation:

Gross Salary: Rs 15,00,000

Less Standard Deduction: Rs 75,000

Net Taxable Income: Rs 14,25,000

Tax Payable Under New Regime:

Rs 0 – 4 lakh: Rs 0

Rs 4 lakh – 8 lakh at 5%: Rs 20,000

Rs 8 lakh – 12 lakh at 10%: Rs 40,000

Rs 12 lakh – 14.25 lakh at 15%: Rs 33,750

Total Tax: Rs 93,750

Cess (4%): Rs 3,750

Final Tax Liability: Rs 97,500

Taxpayers should note:

This comparison highlights that individuals earning Rs 15 lakh per annum can save Rs 48,100 in taxes by opting for the old tax regime, if they are able to utilise all available deductions and claim HRA exemptions.

It is important to note that not all taxpayers may be eligible for these benefits. Specific conditions apply to claiming HRA benefits under Section 10(13A), particularly for those seeking home loan interest deductions under Section 24B.

