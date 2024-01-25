scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Personal Finance
Tax
Chennai employee's tax dilemma: Can unpaid salary deducted for income tax be refunded?

Feedback

Chennai employee's tax dilemma: Can unpaid salary deducted for income tax be refunded?

Whether salary is received or not a salaried employee must pay taxes

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Chennai employee's tax dilemma: Can unpaid salary deducted for income tax be refunded? Chennai employee's tax dilemma: Can unpaid salary deducted for income tax be refunded?

I am working at a Chennai-based company.  Due to some financial issues, I have not been paid three months' salary in the 2022-23, but our company deducted income tax considering the unpaid salary amount, and Form 16 was also issued accordingly. Considering unpaid salary, I am in the tax bracket. Otherwise, the tax will be nil after necessary deductions. Can I claim the said paid tax & how can I claim the same?  

-Name withheld 

How much tax do I have to pay? Calculate now

Reply by  Prabhakar K S, founder and chief executive officer of tax advisory firm Shree Tax Chambers.  

As per Income-tax law, salary is taxable on a due or receipt basis, whichever is earlier. To put it in simple words, irrespective of salary received or not, a salaried employee is subject to applicable taxes/tds. Two prominent provisions applicable to salary income are - 

·         It should be taxed whenever it accrues or is paid under Section 15 and  

·         The employer is obligated to deduct taxes at the moment of actual salary payment (rather than on an accrual basis) as stipulated in Section 192. There is a bit of conflict between these two provisions.  

The latter provision speaks about the timing of deducting the tax. However, the quantum of deduction should be only as per the former. Further, assuming in the above-stated case, TDS on unpaid salaries of January, February and March of 2023 should be calculated based on the tax rates prevailing in the Assessment year 2023-24 even if the salaries were paid during the current financial year 2023-24. The reason could be that the employer is under obligation to close the books of accounts and file the relevant quarterly TDS Return by the end of May 31, 2023, with details of salaries for those three months and taxes deducted thereon.  

Further, as a general rule, actual salary payments can be held back, but accounting/payroll processes, TDS, provident funds, employee state insurance, and other monthly compliances cannot be held even for a shorter period. Thus, several organisations tend to deduct and remit the TDS as soon as the accounting/payroll process is over, and salaries will be deferred.   

Now coming to the above-stated query: Since the salaried taxpayer is already in the tax bracket and availed of all deductions, he is unlikely to get a tax refund.   

 

Published on: Jan 25, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement