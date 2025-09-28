EPF vs VPF vs PPF: Advisor breaks down the salary hack your HR didn’t tell you about

Most salaried Indians may be using their provident fund options wrong—and missing out on safer, higher returns, according to Chandralekha MR, Founder of Dime, who shared a crisp breakdown on LinkedIn that’s now making waves for its practical clarity.
Chandralekha recounts a real-life conversation with a friend working in the service sector who was considering opening a Public Provident Fund (PPF) account. Although he already had an Employee Provident Fund (EPF), he wondered whether splitting his savings between the two made sense.
Her advice? Skip PPF, and consider the Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) instead—especially if you're salaried.
Here’s how she breaks it down:
1. EPF (Employee Provident Fund):
2. VPF (Voluntary Provident Fund):
“Perfect for salaried employees,” says Chandralekha, because it builds directly on your existing EPF structure with no extra account maintenance.
3. PPF (Public Provident Fund):