'Goli hi maar do seedha': Income Tax notice timing leaves Ashneer Grover unhappy

Ashneer Grover took to X to question the intent of income tax department over a notice sent to him on Tuesday. The purported notice, sent at 8.00 am, asked the BharatPe founder to respond by 12.28 pm tomorrow.

"Tax terrorism or vendetta ? Take your pick...Come on folks - now there is not even an attempt to make things seem genuine. Goli hi maar do seedha," Grover posted on the micro-blogging platform, marking Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the income tax department.

This is not the first time the former Shark Tank India judge has expressed his tax displeasure.

Grover has likened paying taxes in India to punishment. "India has a skewed tax system with the government taking away 30-40 percent of our income without any tangible benefits," the entrepreneur had said in some videos.

Tax terrorism or vendetta ? Take your pick. IT Notice sent at 8:00 am today giving time till tomorrow 12:28 PM to respond.



"Taxpayers are doing charity in the country. They are not getting any benefits," Grover said. "You tell me one thing, when know that I will earn Rs 10 and Rs 4 will be kept by the government, out of the 12 months, you are working for the government for five months. Now in your life, how many years you have to be a slave for the government... and we have all accepted the way things are: 'It is the way it is.'"

Grover further said that since entrepreneurs understand this, they do not pay taxes, but salaried employees don't have an option because the tax is deducted at the source. "So tax, it's a punishment. On top of this, you're paying 18 percent GST. So at the end of the day, who are you living for?" he asked.

In another viral video, Grover expressed his intention to prioritise the reduction of income tax rates in India if he ever becomes a politician.

Grover further emphasised that if the tax rate is uniformly set at 10-15 percent for all individuals and stringent measures are implemented to prevent tax evasion, the government would ultimately generate higher tax revenues.

