Goods and Services Tax: Finance Minister Sitharaman asks CBIC to address tax concerns of taxpayers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during a meeting on Friday (August 23), emphasized the importance of addressing tax-related concerns promptly. She urged officers of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to be proactive in resolving grievances to ensure efficient tax administration.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the new GST Bhawan in Udaipur, Sitharaman said: "I urge all officers of the CBIC to proactively address doubts and concerns raised by the public and the business community regarding taxes before they escalate into grievances," she said.

She stressed that the officers should engage in outreach efforts to prevent doubts from escalating and create confusion among taxpayers.

"I request that we conduct sector-by-sector outreach to resolve any doubts before grievances arise. If, after this outreach, there are still concerns or if changes are needed, we can make those adjustments as well," she said.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Sitharaman emphasized the importance of simplifying income tax notices to ensure they are easily understandable for the general public. Addressing the audience at the 165th anniversary of Income Tax, FM Sitharaman commended taxpayers for their significant contributions to the Indian economy. She highlighted the necessity to streamline the language used in income tax notifications and correspondence sent to the public to enhance clarity and accessibility.

“Tax notices need to be simplified so that people understand them better. Can we explore issuing simple, easy-to-understand notices?”FM Sitharaman asked.

Moreover, the FM asked income tax department to refrain from using “threatening language” in tax notices.

“Let the experience of filing tax return on the first day be as good as filing it on the last day. We have to ensure that threatening language in tax notices and messages is avoided,” said FM Sitharaman.