Has CBIC extended the GSTR-1 deadline to April 12 due to technical snag? Here's what we know

The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) on Thursday extended the last date of filing GSTR-1 to April 12, 2024, from April 11, 2024, as taxpayers were facing difficulties in filing GSTR-1. However, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) haven't issued any notification on the extension of the deadline, the Economic Times reported. The portal is, however, showing April 12 as the revised deadline.

"GSTN has noticed that taxpayers are facing difficulties in filing GSTR-1 intermittently since yesterday due to technical issues leading to slow response on the portal. GSTN has accordingly recommended to CBIC that the due date for filing of GSTR-1 for the monthly taxpayers be extended by a day i.e. till 12/4/24," said GSTN on their website as of April 12, 2024.

Speaking about the revised deadlibe, Bimal Jain, founder, A2Z Taxcorp LLP, a tax and business consulting firm, said: "Highly placed sources have told me that CBIC would issue a communication regarding the extension of the GSTR-1 filing deadline as recommended by the GSTN. However, until an official communication from CBIC comes the deadline is not extended."

Advocate Apoorv Phillips, Senior Associate, Sirmacs Consultancy, an indirect taxation consulting firm, said: "Though the GSTN Portal had issued a recommendation to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to issue a notification extending the deadline for filing of GSTR-1, as of 13.00 PM on 12th of April, 2024 CBIC not uploaded any notification on the official website of CBIC, nor on their X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, extending the said date."

It is to be noted that the deadline for submitting GSTR-1 is the 11th of the following month for monthly filers. Quarterly filers must submit it by the 13th of the month following the end of each quarter.

If someone fails to pay it on time, he can pay it after paying the late fee.