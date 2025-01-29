Have you received a fake GST notice? Finance Ministry issues warning for taxpayers on fake violation notices; here's how you can verify

The Finance Ministry has alerted taxpayers about fraudulent GST violation notices that contain fabricated Document Identification Numbers (DIN) and official logos. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has verified reports of scammers sending bogus GST summons, some of which may not be connected to ongoing investigations by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI).

The ministry cautioned the counterfeit notifications are crafted to replicate legitimate GST summonses, complete with fake DIN numbers to give them an air of authenticity. The CBIC advises taxpayers to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with these notifications until their legitimacy has been verified.

How to verify DIN on the CBIC website

Go to the CBIC e-sanchar website by clicking on this link: https://esanchar.cbic.gov.in/DIN/DINSearch. This is the designated portal for verifying DINs issued by the CBIC.



Please input the DIN stated on the GST notice or communication you have received.

Provide the captcha code shown on the screen for verification purposes.

Once you have entered the details, click on the 'submit' button.

If the DIN is valid, the website will confirm the authenticity of the notice or communication.

If the DIN is invalid, it may suggest that the notice is not legitimate. In such cases, please report this to the GST authorities.

If the number does not appear as valid in the CBIC’s database, it is recommended for the taxpayer to promptly report the fraudulent document to the relevant office of DGGI or CGST.

If the DIN number does not correspond with any authorised records, the notice should be regarded as suspicious. In these instances, taxpayers are encouraged to promptly notify the relevant tax authorities or the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI).

This will facilitate swift action against those responsible for the scam and help prevent additional fraudulent activities. Taxpayers are advised to exercise caution and thoroughly authenticate any GST-related communication before proceeding.