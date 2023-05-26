Here's what can happen if you choose wrong ITR form

Wrong selection of the ITR form may lead to rejection by the IT Department

It can result in penalties under the Income Tax Act

Incorrectly filed ITR may undergo scrutiny or assessment by the tax authorities

Filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) using the wrong form can have significant consequences. The foremost risk is the rejection of your return by the Income Tax Department, necessitating the need to refile with the appropriate form. Moreover, using an incorrect form may lead to additional compliance requirements requiring added effort on your part. Furthermore, filing in the wrong form can result in penalties and legal implications under the provisions of the Income Tax Act. It is vital to be aware of these potential outcomes and ensure accurate filing to meet tax regulations effectively.

Atul Sharma, Founder, Lex N Tax explains in detail the consequences and potential issues if one files ITR in the wrong form.

Rejection by the Income Tax Department: If you file your ITR in the wrong form, the Income Tax Department may reject your return. They have the authority to reject returns that are not filed in the correct form or do not meet the prescribed requirements. This can result in non-compliance and may require you to refile the return using the appropriate form.

Additional compliance requirements: Using the wrong ITR form may lead to additional compliance requirements. The Income Tax Department may ask for clarifications, documents, or amendments to rectify the incorrect filing. This can result in unnecessary correspondence, delays, and additional effort on your part.

Penalties and legal implications: Filing the ITR in the wrong form can attract penalties or legal implications. The Income Tax Act empowers tax authorities to impose penalties for non-compliance, including filing incorrect returns. Penalties can range from monetary fines to prosecution under certain circumstances.

Scrutiny and assessment: Incorrectly filed returns may be subject to scrutiny or assessment by the tax authorities. This can result in detailed examination of your financial records and transactions, potentially leading to audits, inquiries, and scrutiny of your tax affairs.

Loss of tax benefits or deductions: Using the wrong form may cause you to miss out on tax benefits, deductions, or exemptions that are applicable to your specific situation. Different ITR forms provide for varying provisions, and filing in the wrong form may result in the loss of certain tax benefits or deductions that you would have otherwise been eligible for.