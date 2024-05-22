I decided to shift to the new tax regime. Will I lose benefit on interest income of my PPF account?

Sir, I have decided to shift to the New Tax regime. I understand that deductions are not allowed in the new tax regime. Will I lose the tax benefit on the interest income of my PPF account? Please answer my query. -- Ganesh



By Rajiv Bajaj, Chairman & MD, BajajCapital

No, the interest income from the Public Provident Fund (PPF) remains completely exempt from income tax even in the New Tax regime because the interest earned on PPF is considered as an exemption, not a deduction.

In the new tax regime, all existing exemptions like the one on PPF interest will continue unchanged. The changes primarily affect deductions, such as those under Section 80C (for ELSS/Life insurance premiums, etc.), Section 80D (for Mediclaim, etc.), and home loan interest deductions, among others.

It's important to note that the Standard Deduction of Rs 50,000, available to salaried individuals and pensioners, remains applicable in both the New and Old Tax regimes.

This means that regardless of whether you choose the new tax regime or stick with the old one, the interest income from your PPF account will continue to be tax-exempt.

