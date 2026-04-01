Income-tax Act, 2025 comes into force from April 1, marks major tax reform: CBDT

India’s direct tax framework entered a new phase on April 1, 2026, with the Income-tax Act, 2025 officially coming into force, replacing the six-decade-old Income-tax Act, 1961. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) announced the rollout in an official press release, describing it as a landmark reform aimed at simplifying and modernising the country’s tax system.

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The new law is designed to improve clarity and ease of compliance through simplified language, a streamlined structure, and a more user-friendly format, while keeping the underlying tax policy broadly unchanged. The move is expected to make tax laws more accessible to taxpayers and reduce interpretational complexities that existed under the earlier framework.

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The legislation was passed by Parliament in August 2025 and received Presidential assent shortly thereafter, paving the way for its implementation in the current financial year. To operationalise the Act, the government also notified the Income-tax Rules, 2026 in March this year, providing detailed guidelines and procedures for compliance.

A key feature of the reform is the introduction of new, standardised forms, which have been redesigned to simplify filing processes and improve reporting efficiency. The CBDT noted that these forms have been re-engineered to reduce compliance burden and align with a more digital and structured tax administration system.

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Officials emphasised that the new framework represents a shift towards greater transparency and efficiency, with an emphasis on making tax compliance less cumbersome for individuals and businesses alike.

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The government views the implementation of the Income-tax Act, 2025 as a significant milestone in its broader agenda of administrative reforms. It is also positioned as a step towards building a more robust and taxpayer-friendly ecosystem, in line with the vision of a developed India.

With the new regime now in effect, taxpayers will need to familiarise themselves with updated provisions, forms, and compliance requirements for the financial year 2026-27.