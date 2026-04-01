TDS, TCS rules revamped from April 1: Tax forms renumbered, lower rates, simpler compliance

Income Tax 2026: India’s tax compliance framework is undergoing a significant reset from April 1, 2026, with the rollout of the Income-tax Act, 2025 and the accompanying Income-tax Rules, 2026. A major part of this transition is the overhaul of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) systems, aimed at simplifying reporting, improving accuracy, and reducing compliance friction.

Advertisement

The changes span form renumbering, structural simplification, digital integration, and rate revisions in select TCS categories, directly impacting businesses, salaried individuals, and high-value transactions.

TDS forms renumbered

One of the most visible changes is the complete renumbering of TDS and TCS forms to align with the new law. For instance:

Form 24Q (salary TDS) is now Form 138

Form 26Q (non-salary payments) becomes Form 140

Form 27Q (non-resident payments) is now Form 144

Form 27EQ (TCS returns) is replaced by Form 143

Beyond renaming, the forms have been redesigned to eliminate redundant fields and improve usability. Legacy identifiers such as token numbers have been replaced with more standardised references like return receipt numbers.

The new system introduces auto-population of data from TRACES, real-time validation checks, and guided filing interfaces, significantly reducing manual errors and reconciliation issues.

Advertisement

MUST READ: CBDT releases ITR forms for AY 2026–27; check key changes for return filing

Consolidated Reporting

A major structural upgrade has been introduced through Form 141, which now covers multiple transaction categories via different schedules:

Schedule A: Rent payments

Schedule B: Property purchases

Schedule C: Payments to contractors and professionals

Schedule D: Virtual digital asset (VDA) transactions

The new framework allows consolidated filing in cases where parties share the same status (company or non-company), eliminating the need for multiple filings.

For example:

Tenants paying rent to multiple landlords of the same category can file a single form

Property buyers can report multiple sellers in one filing if their classification is identical

At the same time, the system mandates detailed disclosure of ownership shares and participant information, improving transparency in high-value transactions.

Advertisement

Rules for NRIs

In a notable ease-of-compliance move, buyers purchasing property from Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can now deduct and deposit TDS using their PAN, removing the earlier requirement to obtain a separate TAN.

This aligns NRI transactions more closely with resident transactions and reduces procedural complexity for individual buyers.

MUST READ: April 1 tax reset: Old Tax Regime back in focus vs New Tax Regime — which option saves more now?

TCS rates cut

On the TCS side, the government has introduced rate reductions to ease upfront tax burden:

Foreign travel packages: Now taxed at a flat 2%, replacing the earlier structure of 5% (up to ₹10 lakh) and 20% beyond

Education and medical remittances abroad: TCS reduced from 5% to 2% on applicable amounts

These changes are expected to provide relief to households with international financial commitments while maintaining reporting visibility for tax authorities.

Data-driven compliance

The broader objective behind these reforms is clear: move toward a digitised, standardised, and data-driven tax system.

With features such as:

Pre-filled forms

Real-time validation

Standardised fields

Centralised reporting

the government is reducing manual intervention while strengthening audit trails.

What this means for you

From April 1, 2026, TDS and TCS compliance will become simpler in process but stricter in reporting standards. While taxpayers and businesses benefit from streamlined forms and lower TCS rates in some areas, the increased use of automation and data integration means accuracy and consistency will be critical.

Advertisement

The shift marks a clear transition from form-heavy compliance to technology-led tax administration, reshaping how deductions and collections are reported across the economy.