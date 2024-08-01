Income tax deadlines: Important tax-related dates lined up for August 2024

The tax system in India is structured in a way that almost every month in a fiscal year has a few deadlines to be met. Staying compliant with these deadlines is crucial for individuals and businesses, as it aids in managing finances efficiently and optimizing tax liabilities.

In August, a couple of deadlines need to be fulfilled so that taxpayers can steer clear of penalties and potential legal repercussions. Keeping track of these deadlines is instrumental in enabling effective financial planning and budgeting, guaranteeing the availability of necessary funds for timely tax payments.

Here are some crucial deadlines for August 2024:

1. August 7, 2024

On August 7, 2024 (Wednesday), taxpayers must adhere to the deadline for depositing Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) or Tax Collected at Source (TCS) for July 2024. It is important to note that government offices must remit taxes to the Centre on the same day if the payment is made without using an Income-tax Challan.

2. August 14, 2024

On August 14, 2024, taxpayers should note it is the due date for issuing TDS certificates for specific sections related to deductions made in June 2024. The sections include:

> Section 194-IA: TDS on the transfer of immovable property.

> Section 194-IB: TDS on rent payments by individuals or HUFs not liable to tax audit.

> Section 194M: TDS on payments to contractors and professionals by individuals/HUFs not covered under tax audit.

> Section 194S: TDS on payments for the transfer of virtual digital assets by specified persons.

3. August 15, 2024

> Form 24G Submission Reminder: It is mandatory for all government offices to submit Form 24G for TDS/TCS paid in July 2024 by the specified deadline without producing a challan. Please ensure that this submission is completed promptly to comply with regulatory requirements.

> Form 3BB Submission Notification: Stock exchanges should remember to furnish Form 3BB for transactions involving modified client codes in July 2024. Your cooperation in submitting this form is crucial for regulatory purposes.

> Quarterly TDS Certificate Issuance Update: The issuance of quarterly TDS certificates for taxes deducted on payments other than salary for the period ending June 30, 2024, will be due on August 15.

4. August 30, 2024 (Friday)

It is the Challan-Cum-Statement Furnishing Deadline for TDS in July 2024. These are mainly for:

> Section 194-IA: Pertaining to the transfer of immovable property.

> Section 194-IB: For rental payments.

> Section 194M: Applicable to contractor and professional payments.

> Section 194S: Relating to transactions involving virtual digital assets by specified individuals.

5. August 31, 2024 (Saturday)

Form 9A Application: Taxpayers who wish to utilise the option provided in explanation to Section 11(1) by carrying forward income from the previous year to subsequent years are required to complete and submit Form 9A no later than August 31. This is particularly important for individuals who are obligated to file their income tax return by October 31, 2024.

Form 10 Statement: The submission of Form 10 is crucial by the specified deadline in order to aggregate income for potential future allocations under either Sections 10(21) or 11(1). This requirement pertains to taxpayers who are mandated to fulfill their income tax return obligations by October 31, 2024.