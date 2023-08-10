Income Tax Refund Status: Here’s a step-by-step guide to check the status of your ITR refund

Filing Income Tax Return (ITR) is an annual obligation for taxpayers, and for many, a welcome outcome is the anticipation of an income tax refund. Generally, ITR refunds get credited to the connected account automatically, but sometimes, they get delayed.

Amit Gupta, founder and CEO of SAG Infotech, says, “To simplify this process, taxpayers must stay informed about their ITR refund status. Understanding the steps to check the status of your ITR refund can bring clarity and peace of mind during this period.”

“Taxpayers need not run around to check ITR refund status. They can visit the official Income Tax website and, after logging into it, check the ITR refund status. You can even check the status without login to the portal,” he added.

The government made the process hassle-free. Income Tax refund status can be checked by following these steps:

Step 1: The first step is to visit the official ITR filing website of the Income Tax Department, India i.e. https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/.

Step 2: On the left side, under ‘Quick Links’, click on the ‘Income Tax Return (ITR) Status’ option on this page.

Step 3: A form will appear on which you must enter your Acknowledgement and mobile numbers.

Enter the OTP you just received on the provided mobile number on the next page. After entering the correct OTP, click on 'Continue'. That's it; you will be updated with your ITR refund status on the next page.

“I want to tell all the taxpayers that just as filing an ITR is an essential annual obligation for taxpayers, getting an ITR refund is also their right. By following these steps and using the resources provided by the Income Tax Department, taxpayers can complete the refund process with confidence and peace of mind,” says Gupta.