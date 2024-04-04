scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Personal Finance
Tax
Income Tax returns FY24: CBDT says functionalities to file return enabled, 23,000 ITRs filed since Apr 1

Feedback

Income Tax returns FY24: CBDT says functionalities to file return enabled, 23,000 ITRs filed since Apr 1

The last date to file income tax returns (ITRs) for FY 2023-24 (AY 2024-25) is July 31, 2024.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The ITRs, i.e. ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4, which are the most commonly used by taxpayers, are now available on the e-filing portal. The ITRs, i.e. ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4, which are the most commonly used by taxpayers, are now available on the e-filing portal.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday said it has facilitated taxpayers to file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the Assessment Year 2024-25, i.e. FY2023-24) from April 1, 2024. The ITRs, i.e. ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4, which are the most commonly used by taxpayers, are now available on the e-filing portal. Taxpayers can file their returns. Companies will also be able to file their ITRs through ITR-6 from April 1 onwards, it said.

It noted that already 23,000 ITRs for AY 2024-25 have already been filed till date. CBDT noted that facility to file ITRs 3, 5 and 7 will be made available shortly.

How much tax do I have to pay? Calculate now

The Income Tax Department has released the e-filing versions of the ITR-1, ITR-2, and ITR-4 forms for the financial year 2023-24 (assessment year 2024-25). Besides, the department is offering downloadable utilities in Excel and JSON formats for ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-4, and even ITR-6 for FY 2023-24 (AY 2024-25) for those who want to file returns offline. 

The last date to file income tax returns (ITRs) for FY 2023-24 (AY 2024-25) is July 31, 2024.

"CBDT had notified the ITR forms early, beginning with ITRs 1 and 4 which were notified on December 22nd, 2023, ITR-6 was notified on 24th January, 2024 and ITR-2 was notified on January 31st, 2024. To facilitate the e-Return Intermediaries (ERI), the JSON Schema for ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-4 and ITR-6 and Schema of Tax Audit Reports have also been made available for AY 2024-25. The same can be accessed under downloads section of the e-filing portal. Thus, taxpayers have been enabled to file ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-4 and ITR-6 for AY 2024-2025 on the e-filing portal from 01.04.2024. Facility to file ITRs 3, 5 and 7 will be made available shortly," CBDT said in a statement on Thursday.

Published on: Apr 04, 2024, 6:42 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement