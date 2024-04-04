Income Tax returns FY24: CBDT says functionalities to file return enabled, 23,000 ITRs filed since Apr 1

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday said it has facilitated taxpayers to file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the Assessment Year 2024-25, i.e. FY2023-24) from April 1, 2024. The ITRs, i.e. ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4, which are the most commonly used by taxpayers, are now available on the e-filing portal. Taxpayers can file their returns. Companies will also be able to file their ITRs through ITR-6 from April 1 onwards, it said.

It noted that already 23,000 ITRs for AY 2024-25 have already been filed till date. CBDT noted that facility to file ITRs 3, 5 and 7 will be made available shortly.

The Income Tax Department has released the e-filing versions of the ITR-1, ITR-2, and ITR-4 forms for the financial year 2023-24 (assessment year 2024-25). Besides, the department is offering downloadable utilities in Excel and JSON formats for ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-4, and even ITR-6 for FY 2023-24 (AY 2024-25) for those who want to file returns offline.

For the first time in recent times, CBDT has enabled taxpayers to file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2024-25 (relevant to FY 2023-24) on the first day of the new FY (1st April onwards)!



A giant step towards ease of compliance & seamless taxpayer services!



✅ITR-1,… pic.twitter.com/2O2EDnv0jp — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) April 4, 2024

The last date to file income tax returns (ITRs) for FY 2023-24 (AY 2024-25) is July 31, 2024.

"CBDT had notified the ITR forms early, beginning with ITRs 1 and 4 which were notified on December 22nd, 2023, ITR-6 was notified on 24th January, 2024 and ITR-2 was notified on January 31st, 2024. To facilitate the e-Return Intermediaries (ERI), the JSON Schema for ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-4 and ITR-6 and Schema of Tax Audit Reports have also been made available for AY 2024-25. The same can be accessed under downloads section of the e-filing portal. Thus, taxpayers have been enabled to file ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-4 and ITR-6 for AY 2024-2025 on the e-filing portal from 01.04.2024. Facility to file ITRs 3, 5 and 7 will be made available shortly," CBDT said in a statement on Thursday.