Income tax returns: Here’s how you can pay tax on the new ITR tax portal

Paying taxes has become more streamlined and user-friendly with the new income tax e-filing portal, www.incometax.gov.in. This portal, which replaced the previous site, www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, offers taxpayers a variety of online and offline payment options for self-assessment, advance tax, and other types of tax.

You need an active and operative Permanent Account Number (PAN) linked to your Aadhaar to pay your taxes on this portal. There are two ways to pay: by logging into your account or without logging in.

Without logging in

If you pay without logging in, go to the ITR portal and select ‘e-Pay Tax’ under ‘Quick Links’. Enter your PAN and mobile number, and an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 1: To begin paying your income tax online, head to the official Income Tax Department website at https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/. You'll easily spot the "e-Pay Tax" link under 'Quick Links' – go ahead and click on it.

Step 2: After entering the OTP, you'll be directed to a page where you can select the type of tax you want to pay, enter the assessment year and type of tax payment, and provide a tax payment break-up.

Step 3: Click on the proceed button inside the dialogue box of the type of payment you want to make. Then, upon clicking proceed, a new webpage will open asking for specific details for making tax payment. An individual is required to enter the assessment year and type of tax payment.

Step 4: Once you click on continue, a new screen will open where you must provide tax payment break-up such as income tax, surcharge, cess, etc. Enter the details in the specific columns and check the details. Click on continue. If you do not have a break-up of the amount, you can enter the tax liability amount, including cess and surcharge, under the income tax amount.

Step 5: You can choose from five payment methods: Net banking, debit card, pay at bank counter (bank challan), RTGS/NEFT, and payment gateway. Note that transaction charges may apply for some methods.

By Logging in

If you prefer to log into your account, the process is similar. Once the tax amount is paid successfully, it will instantly reflect against your PAN. If you use the bank challan option, it may take between 4 and 7 business days for the payment to reflect in your Annual Information Statement (AIS).

You’ll be directed to the login section. If you already have an account, log in using your credentials. If not, click on Create a new account. Once you've logged in, Visit the "e-Pay Tax" page. Now, select the specific type of tax payment that aligns with your requirements. For instance, it can be Advance Tax, Self-Assessment Tax, Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS).

“Enter the amount of tax you wish to pay and select the correct assessment year for your payment. And finally, provide your PAN number and select your payment methods, such as debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI (Unified Payments Interface). Confirm all the details once more, and when you're ready, hit that "Pay Tax" button to complete the transaction securely and efficiently,” said Amit Gupta, Managing Director at SAG Infotech.

Benefits: The new portal offers several benefits, such as immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for quick refunds, a single dashboard for all interactions and pending actions, and free ITR preparation software available offline and online. It's a significant step towards making tax compliance more straightforward and efficient for taxpayers.