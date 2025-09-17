ITR deadline gone: How a slight mismatch can lead to tax notices; key things to note

ITR notice: Receiving an income tax notice often comes as an unpleasant surprise, especially when the reason appears trivial. Take the case of a taxpayer who was flagged simply for failing to report Rs 5,000 of interest income. The discrepancy was caught through the Annual Information Statement (AIS), a tool that now captures almost every financial transaction linked to a PAN. Shared by Sujit Bangar, founder of TaxBuddy.com, the incident illustrates how India’s tax system has become highly data-driven and precise. Even the smallest mismatch between your Income Tax Return (ITR) and the AIS can prompt an automated alert.

An income tax notice is an official communication from the department highlighting gaps, errors, overdue filings, or unreported income — and it can be issued whether or not a return has been filed.

Common type of tax notices

1. Notice under Section 142(1): Inquiry before Assessment

This is usually the first step when there’s a mismatch or missing information in your ITR. The Assessing Officer (AO) asks for documents or explanations before completing the assessment.

Can be issued before your return is formally assessed.

Non-compliance may lead to penalties or prosecution.

Response must typically be submitted within 15–30 days.

It can also be issued if you haven’t filed an ITR at all.

2. Notice under Section 143(2): Scrutiny Assessment

If the AO isn’t satisfied with your response to a Section 142(1) notice, they may issue a Section 143(2) notice. This means your ITR has been picked for detailed scrutiny.

Must be issued within three months from the end of the financial year in which the return was filed.

3. Notice under Section 148: Income Escaping Assessment

If the AO believes you have hidden income or underpaid taxes, this notice is issued.

A preliminary inquiry under Section 148A is mandatory before serving this notice.

Taxpayers get 7–30 days to explain their case.

Can be issued within 3 years and 3 months from the end of the assessment year. For cases involving over ₹50 lakh of tax evasion, the window extends to 5 years and 3 months.

4. Notice under Section 156: Demand Notice

Issued after assessment, if additional tax, interest, or penalty is due.

Payment must be made within 30 days.

Delay attracts 1% interest per month, plus penalties.

5. Notice under Section 139(9): Defective Return

Sent if your ITR has errors, such as missing details, wrong ITR form, or calculation mistakes.

Usually, you get 15 days to correct and resubmit.

Failure to respond makes your return invalid.

In addition, taxpayers often receive intimations under Section 143(1), which serve as preliminary assessments pointing out simple errors or mismatches.

What to do if you receive a notice

First and foremost, don’t panic or ignore it. Notices are increasingly automated.

Read the notice carefully. Understand the section under which it has been issued.

Respond within the deadline. Non-compliance can lead to penalties or further scrutiny. Before replying to any notice or order from the Income Tax Department, always confirm that it is genuine. The e-filing portal offers an ‘Authenticate Notice/Order’ feature, which lets you verify whether the communication was officially issued by the department. Using this tool protects you from falling victim to fraud or phishing attempts.

Pay or dispute demand. If it’s a demand notice, you can challenge it, but you must pay at least 20% of the disputed tax before appealing.

You should seek professional help. A tax advisor can guide you in drafting replies and preventing escalation.

Your takeaway

With the income tax system becoming highly digitized, even small oversights can trigger notices. Reporting all sources of income—no matter how minor—ensures peace of mind and helps avoid penalties. Careful filing and regular review of your AIS before submitting your ITR can save you from unnecessary stress later.