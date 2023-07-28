ITR filing 2023: How can you use IT department's co-browsing feature for free ITR filing support

With just four days left to file the income tax return (ITR) for the financial year of 2022-23, taxpayers are looking for some easy ways to get the crucial job done.

To ease and speed up the whole process, taxpayers can take help of the co-browsing feature, which was launched by the Income Tax department in November 2022.

The free service is available for all, where help desk agents guide an income tax filer about how he/she can file his/her income tax return (ITR) form.

Co-browsing feature for taxpayers

The feature enables agents and taxpayers to navigate, scroll, type text, and highlight relevant areas on the browser in real time.

By using live chat or phone calls, the agents can guide taxpayers to file their returns through the e-filing portal. Agents can now better assist taxpayers in tasks like filling up different fields in the forms, changing settings, and finding reference materials, and others. Agents can even access the taxpayer’s screen and show them the process.

Who all can use co-browsing feature

The specific feature is suitable for those who want to file their returns themselves. Also, taxpayers who have done their calculation and have their papers and proofs in place can also opt for this service.

Through co-browsing feature, the helpdesk agent can help individuals to understand which financial transaction should be mentioned in a specific column of ITR form.

This will help an individual to avoid mistakes in filling incorrect information in the ITR form.

“Co-browsing does not allow the agent to see any other data on the taxpayer’s desktop or computer. Also, the Taxpayer needs to approve the request before the agents can start the co-browsing session. Taxpayers can also end the co-browsing session at any time if they wish to terminate the discussion,” the Income Tax department said.

Steps to use the service

* One should note that the service is free of cost.

* The taxpayer has to login to the e-filing portal to use the co-browsing feature.

* If someone is a first timer, then he will need to register on the e-filing portal to avail of the service.

* The taxpayers, as per IT department's instructions, would need a laptop or a desktop computer with a reliable and stable internet connection.

*The operating system of laptop or computer must be Windows 7 or above, Linux, or Mac.

* The taxpayer should have his or her phone to get OTPs and calls.



Steps to login and use co-browsing feature

# Log in to the ITR portal: https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

# Enter user ID (PAN) and password.

# One can scroll down and look for the ‘Co-Browse Help’ option.

# On clicking on the option, a small dialogue box will appear.

# The box will have information about co-browsing and how you can use it. Click on ‘Agree’.

# When the taxpayer will agree, a ‘Get live help’ red button will appear.

# Thereafter, the taxpayer will get an option whether he wants to proceed or not.

# Once he agrees, a four-digit pin would appear to go ahead.

# The taxpayer will need to wait for a helpdesk agent to call you and confirm the PIN. The agent will call on the registered mobile number.

# Once the PIN is confirmed, the help desk agent will appear on your screen.

Benefits of using co-browsing feature

The feature is safe in terms of privacy and security. It only allows agents to see the active browser tab.

They cannot access any other data on the taxpayer's desktop or computer.

Taxpayers must approve the co-browsing session before it can start and can end the session at any time as per their wish.

Co-browsing provides a more private and secure user experience compared to screen sharing.

