ITR filing 2026: Made a tax payment error? Here's how the new challan correction system works

The Income Tax Department has introduced a new online facility that allows taxpayers to correct certain errors made while paying taxes through challans. Available on the e-Filing portal, the move is aimed at reducing tax credit mismatches, speeding up refunds and eliminating the need for many taxpayers to approach assessing officers for routine corrections.

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Here's a detailed look at how the new system works and what taxpayers need to know before filing their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2026-27.

What is a challan correction request?

Whenever taxpayers pay income tax online, a challan is generated containing key information such as the assessment year, tax category and payment type. Errors in these details can prevent the tax paid from being properly reflected in the taxpayer's account, leading to discrepancies while filing returns.

Under the new facility, eligible taxpayers can rectify such mistakes directly through the Income Tax e-Filing portal.

Which details can be corrected?

PAN holders can modify three key challan fields:

Tax Year or Assessment Year

Major Head

Minor Head

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However, the facility is available only for eligible "unconsumed" challans, meaning challans that have not already been used during processing.

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The online service currently covers challans relating to Assessment Year 2020-21 onwards. Taxpayers seeking corrections for earlier years will have to contact their Jurisdictional Assessing Officer.

Importantly, a challan can be corrected online only once. Any subsequent changes will require intervention by the assessing officer.

What are the time limits?

The correction window depends on the type of error.

Corrections allowed within seven days

Taxpayers can correct:

Tax Year

Assessment Year

The seven-day period is counted from the challan deposit date or the Challan Identification Number (CIN) generation date.

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Corrections allowed within 30 days

Taxpayers can modify:

Major Head

Minor Head

However, Minor Head corrections are currently limited to:

100 – Advance Tax

300 – Self-Assessment Tax

400 – Demand Payment as Regular Assessment Tax

For other categories, taxpayers must approach their Jurisdictional Assessing Officer.

What about TDS challans?

A major exception relates to ITNS 281 challans used for TDS and TCS payments.

According to the Income Tax Department, corrections for these challans are available through the TRACES portal and not through the e-Filing portal.

Tax experts say incorrect financial year mapping in TDS challans can create several practical issues, including:

Delayed reflection of TDS credits

Mismatches between TDS statements and tax records

Higher apparent tax liability while filing ITRs

Additional reconciliation requests

These concerns have become particularly relevant with the transition to the new Income-tax Act, 2025 framework and revised tax-year reporting formats.

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How can taxpayers correct challans online?

After logging into the Income Tax e-Filing portal, taxpayers can:

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Go to Services and select Challan Correction.

Create a new correction request.

Choose the category requiring correction.

Search for the challan using the Assessment Year, Tax Year or CIN.

Modify the relevant details.

Complete e-verification through Aadhaar OTP, EVC or DSC.

Track the status of the request online.

The department says status updates may take seven to 20 days.

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Why does this matter?

Errors in challan details are among the most common reasons for delayed tax credits and refund processing. The new facility allows taxpayers to rectify many mistakes without visiting tax offices, making post-payment compliance simpler and more efficient.

As ITR filing for AY 2026-27 gathers pace, understanding these timelines and limitations could help taxpayers avoid unnecessary disputes and ensure smoother processing of their returns.