No Tax on LTCG and STCG from equity mutual funds and shares: 4 situations explained

Investors in equity mutual funds and shares often face taxation on capital gains, either short-term (STCG) or long-term (LTCG). In certain scenarios, investors can enjoy complete tax relief on both long-term capital gains (LTCG) and short-term capital gains (STCG) from equity mutual funds and shares.

While capital gains are generally taxable under the Income Tax Act, there are specific exemptions and conditions under which these gains become entirely tax-free. This is particularly beneficial for small investors, retirees, and those with lower annual incomes, allowing them to maximise returns without worrying about tax liabilities.

Advertisement

LTCG from listed equity shares or equity-oriented mutual funds, typically taxed at 10% beyond Rs 1.25 lakh in gains, can be exempt if the total income stays within the basic exemption limit or if the gains are reinvested in specific assets like residential property under Section 54F. Likewise, STCG—which is taxed at 15%—can also be tax-free if the individual’s total income, including the gains, falls below the taxable threshold.

However, there are certain conditions where these capital gains may be entirely tax-free. Here are four key situations where STCG and LTCG from equity investments attract no tax:

1. When your total income is below the basic exemption limit

If your total annual income—including capital gains—is less than the basic exemption threshold, you don’t have to pay any tax on those gains. This applies regardless of the nature of the capital gain (short-term or long-term).

Advertisement

2. When the transaction is not taxable

Some transactions are not considered "transfers" under the Income Tax Act and hence, are not subject to capital gains tax. These include:

Transfers made as a gift, or

Transfers made under an irrevocable trust,

provided the transferor is an individual or a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF).

Since these don’t qualify as taxable events, no capital gains tax is levied at the time of transfer.

3. When long-term capital gains are within the exemption limit

Under Section 112A, long-term capital gains (LTCG) from listed equity shares or equity-oriented mutual funds are tax-free up to ₹1.25 lakh per financial year, provided securities transaction tax (STT) is paid. Gains above this threshold are taxed at 10%.

Advertisement

4. When LTCG is reinvested under Section 54F

You can claim a full or partial exemption on LTCG from equities or mutual funds by reinvesting the proceeds in a residential house property, under Section 54F, subject to certain conditions (such as not owning more than one residential house other than the new one at the time of investment).

Other clauses

> Long-term capital gains up to Rs 1 lakh in a financial year

As per Section 112A of the Income Tax Act, long-term capital gains (LTCG) from listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds are exempt from tax if the total LTCG during a financial year does not exceed Rs 1 lakh. Any LTCG above this threshold is taxed at 10% without indexation. So, if your total LTCG from all such sources is Rs 99,000 in a year, you pay zero tax.

> Short-term capital gains below the basic exemption limit (for those with no other income)

Under Section 111A, STCG from equity shares and equity mutual funds is taxed at 15%. However, if your total income—including STCG—is less than the basic exemption limit (Rs 2.5 lakh for individuals below 60), then no tax is payable. For instance, if a student or non-working individual earns Rs 1.8 lakh through STCG and has no other income, it is fully exempt.

Advertisement

> When investing through tax-exempt entities

Capital gains are not taxed if earned through tax-exempt entities like certain charitable trusts, pension funds, or other institutions covered under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act. If these entities invest in equity shares or mutual funds, they are not liable to pay tax on LTCG or STCG, provided their income remains within the prescribed limits and conditions.

> When capital gains are set off against brought forward losses

If you have carried forward short-term or long-term capital losses from earlier years, you can set them off against current capital gains. This reduces your taxable gains. For instance, if you have Rs 50,000 LTCG in FY25 and Rs 50,000 brought forward LTCL, your net taxable LTCG is zero.