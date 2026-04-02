PAN correction rules change from April 1: New forms, Aadhaar, process explained

From April 1, 2026, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has introduced new rules, forms, and procedures for correcting PAN card details, marking a significant update in taxpayer compliance requirements. The changes have been notified under Order No. F. No. ADG(S)-1/PAN/M/3699/2026 and are effective immediately.

Under Rule 158(12) of the Income-tax Rules, 2026, the Director General of Income-tax (Systems) has been mandated to specify the forms, formats, and procedures for PAN correction requests. In an official order dated April 1, Manu Malik, Director General of Income-tax (Systems), confirmed that PAN holders must now use two designated forms—PAN CR-01 for individuals and PAN CR-02 for non-individuals—to request any changes or corrections in PAN data.

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The CBDT has also released PDF formats of these forms along with detailed guidelines. Individual applicants using PAN CR-01 are required to provide comprehensive details, including name, gender, date of birth, full address, contact information, and parent details. Notably, the updated form requires applicants to choose whether the father’s or mother’s name should be printed on the PAN card, making it mandatory to select one.

Applicants must also submit supporting documents such as proof of identity, address, date of birth, and relevant evidence for the requested correction. Aadhaar has been made mandatory for most applicants, except those falling under notified exemptions. In case of a lost PAN card, a copy of the FIR must be submitted along with the application.

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The CBDT has prescribed clear formatting rules. Forms must be filled in English, in block letters, and preferably using black ink. Each box should contain only one character, with spaces left between words. Applicants are required to affix two recent colour photographs (4.5 cm x 3.5 cm) with a white background. The photograph on the left side must carry a signature or thumb impression partially overlapping it, while the right-side photograph should remain clean.

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For authentication, signatures or thumb impressions must be provided in the designated space. If a thumb impression is used, it must be attested by a Magistrate, Notary Public, Gazetted Officer, or Oath Commissioner.

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PAN holders can submit correction requests either offline at PAN centres operated by UTIITSL or Protean eGov or online through their official websites. For reprints without any changes, separate online facilities are available.

To initiate corrections, applicants must tick the relevant fields in the form and fill in updated details along with mandatory information. The revised framework aims to standardise PAN correction processes, improve data accuracy, and streamline taxpayer services under the new Income-tax regime.