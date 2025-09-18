Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
personal finance
tax
Tax planning simplified: CA shares Rule of Thumb for old vs new regime for a ₹12 lakh income

Tax planning simplified: CA shares Rule of Thumb for old vs new regime for a ₹12 lakh income

The CA noted that while the new regime benefits from lower slab rates and a simplified process, families with significant deductions — particularly through housing loans, insurance, and investments — stand to save more under the old regime. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 18, 2025 2:11 PM IST
Tax planning simplified: CA shares Rule of Thumb for old vs new regime for a ₹12 lakh incomeImportantly, salaried individuals can switch between regimes every year when filing returns — a flexibility Kaushik called “free money if you calculate annually.” 

The debate over India’s old vs new tax regime continues to puzzle the middle class, with salaried families often unsure which option maximizes savings. Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik, in a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), has broken down the numbers for a family earning ₹12 lakh annually — offering clarity with practical rules of thumb and life-stage hacks. 

Advertisement

₹12 lakh case study 

Kaushik compared tax liabilities under both regimes for a middle-class family: 

New Regime 

  • Gross Income: ₹12 lakh 
  • Standard Deduction: ₹50,000 
  • Taxable Income: ₹11.5 lakh 
  • Tax Payable: ~₹1.02 lakh (including cess) 
  • Advantage: Clean and paperwork-free. 

Old Regime (with typical deductions) 

  • Section 80C: ₹1.5 lakh (PF, LIC, ELSS, tuition fees) 
  • Section 80D: ₹25,000 (family health insurance) 
  • Section 24(b): ₹1.5 lakh (home loan interest deduction) 
  • Total Deductions: ₹3.25 lakh 
  • Taxable Income: ₹8.75 lakh 
  • Tax Payable: ~₹72,000 
  • Savings vs New Regime: ~₹30,000 

Kaushik noted that while the new regime benefits from lower slab rates and a simplified process, families with significant deductions — particularly through housing loans, insurance, and investments — stand to save more under the old regime. 

Rule of thumb for taxpayers 

According to Kaushik: 

Advertisement
  • Deductions ≤ ₹2 lakh → New Regime is better. 
  • Deductions ≥ ₹2.5 lakh → Old Regime provides greater savings. 

Hidden factors that tilt the balance 

Beyond standard deductions, Kaushik highlighted several overlooked factors that can impact savings: 

  1. HRA exemptions for renters in metro cities can make the old regime significantly more attractive. 
  2. Parents’ health insurance can add another ₹50,000 deduction under Section 80D. 
  3. NPS contributions (₹50,000 under 80CCD(1B) plus employer contributions) strengthen the old regime. 
  4. With the FY24 changes, both regimes now allow standard deductions, slightly narrowing the new regime’s edge. 

Life-stage hacks 

Kaushik suggested that taxpayers align their choice with their stage of life: 

  • Young professionals with no loans or major deductions → New Regime offers simplicity. 
  • Mid-career families with home loans, children’s tuition, PF, and insurance → Old Regime yields higher savings. 

Importantly, salaried individuals can switch between regimes every year when filing returns — a flexibility Kaushik called “free money if you calculate annually.” 

Advertisement

The bottom line 

For a family earning ₹12 lakh: 

  • New Regime → Best for those with minimal deductions, simple and stress-free. 
  • Old Regime → Involves paperwork, but can save ₹20,000–₹80,000 depending on deductions. 

“Don’t copy colleagues,” Kaushik advised. “Run your numbers, pick smartly, and save big.” 

Published on: Sep 18, 2025 2:11 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today