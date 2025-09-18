Tax planning simplified: CA shares Rule of Thumb for old vs new regime for a ₹12 lakh income

The debate over India’s old vs new tax regime continues to puzzle the middle class, with salaried families often unsure which option maximizes savings. Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik, in a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), has broken down the numbers for a family earning ₹12 lakh annually — offering clarity with practical rules of thumb and life-stage hacks.
₹12 lakh case study
Kaushik compared tax liabilities under both regimes for a middle-class family:
New Regime
Old Regime (with typical deductions)
Kaushik noted that while the new regime benefits from lower slab rates and a simplified process, families with significant deductions — particularly through housing loans, insurance, and investments — stand to save more under the old regime.
Rule of thumb for taxpayers
According to Kaushik:
Hidden factors that tilt the balance
Beyond standard deductions, Kaushik highlighted several overlooked factors that can impact savings:
Life-stage hacks
Kaushik suggested that taxpayers align their choice with their stage of life:
Importantly, salaried individuals can switch between regimes every year when filing returns — a flexibility Kaushik called “free money if you calculate annually.”
The bottom line
For a family earning ₹12 lakh:
“Don’t copy colleagues,” Kaushik advised. “Run your numbers, pick smartly, and save big.”