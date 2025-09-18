Tax planning simplified: CA shares Rule of Thumb for old vs new regime for a ₹12 lakh income

The debate over India’s old vs new tax regime continues to puzzle the middle class, with salaried families often unsure which option maximizes savings. Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik, in a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), has broken down the numbers for a family earning ₹12 lakh annually — offering clarity with practical rules of thumb and life-stage hacks.

₹12 lakh case study

Kaushik compared tax liabilities under both regimes for a middle-class family:

New Regime

Gross Income: ₹12 lakh

Standard Deduction: ₹50,000

Taxable Income: ₹11.5 lakh

Tax Payable: ~₹1.02 lakh (including cess)

Advantage: Clean and paperwork-free.

Old Regime (with typical deductions)

Section 80C: ₹1.5 lakh (PF, LIC, ELSS, tuition fees)

Section 80D: ₹25,000 (family health insurance)

Section 24(b): ₹1.5 lakh (home loan interest deduction)

Total Deductions: ₹3.25 lakh

Taxable Income: ₹8.75 lakh

Tax Payable: ~₹72,000

Savings vs New Regime: ~₹30,000

Kaushik noted that while the new regime benefits from lower slab rates and a simplified process, families with significant deductions — particularly through housing loans, insurance, and investments — stand to save more under the old regime.

Rule of thumb for taxpayers

According to Kaushik:

Deductions ≤ ₹2 lakh → New Regime is better.

Deductions ≥ ₹2.5 lakh → Old Regime provides greater savings.

Hidden factors that tilt the balance

Beyond standard deductions, Kaushik highlighted several overlooked factors that can impact savings:

HRA exemptions for renters in metro cities can make the old regime significantly more attractive. Parents’ health insurance can add another ₹50,000 deduction under Section 80D. NPS contributions (₹50,000 under 80CCD(1B) plus employer contributions) strengthen the old regime. With the FY24 changes, both regimes now allow standard deductions, slightly narrowing the new regime’s edge.

Life-stage hacks

Kaushik suggested that taxpayers align their choice with their stage of life:

Young professionals with no loans or major deductions → New Regime offers simplicity.

Mid-career families with home loans, children’s tuition, PF, and insurance → Old Regime yields higher savings.

Importantly, salaried individuals can switch between regimes every year when filing returns — a flexibility Kaushik called “free money if you calculate annually.”

The bottom line

For a family earning ₹12 lakh:

New Regime → Best for those with minimal deductions, simple and stress-free.

Old Regime → Involves paperwork, but can save ₹20,000–₹80,000 depending on deductions.

“Don’t copy colleagues,” Kaushik advised. “Run your numbers, pick smartly, and save big.”