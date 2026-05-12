Vedanta demerger: Do shareholders pay tax on new allotted shares? Here’s what investors should know

Vedanta Ltd’s ongoing demerger has brought renewed attention to corporate restructuring and its tax implications for retail investors. As shareholders begin receiving shares in the company’s newly separated businesses, many are asking a common question — do investors have to pay tax immediately after receiving shares in a demerger?

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Experts say the answer is no.

According to CA (Dr.) Suresh Surana, a demerger is a corporate restructuring process in which a company separates one of its business divisions into a different independent entity. The move is generally aimed at improving operational focus, unlocking value, and allowing each business to pursue its own growth strategy.

“In simple terms, it involves a company ‘splitting’ a part of its operations into a new company to allow focused management, operational efficiency, and better value creation,” Surana explained.

In such transactions, the original entity is referred to as the “demerged company,” while the newly created or receiving entity is known as the “resulting company.”

Vedanta recently said its restructuring would create “five focused, sector-leading businesses” with improved strategic direction, capital allocation discipline, and stronger growth visibility aligned with India’s long-term energy and resource requirements.

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Why do companies choose demergers?

Companies usually undertake demergers when different business divisions have separate capital needs, growth trajectories, or risk profiles. According to Surana, businesses operating independently often function more efficiently than diversified conglomerates.

“Companies typically undertake demergers to unlock value, improve operational focus, streamline management, or separate businesses that have different growth strategies, risk profiles, or capital requirements,” he said.

For example, a company operating across sectors such as mining, power, semiconductors, or technology may choose to split these divisions into standalone businesses. This allows investors to value each business separately instead of assigning one combined valuation to unrelated operations.

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Market experts say demergers can also help attract sector-specific investors while improving transparency and management accountability.

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How do shareholders benefit?

One of the biggest advantages of a demerger is improved value discovery.

According to Surana, demergers can lead to “better value discovery and more accurate market valuation of each business.” Analysts note that conglomerates are often undervalued because high-performing businesses get overshadowed by weaker segments. Once separated, each entity can be valued independently based on its profitability, industry outlook, and growth prospects.

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Shareholders of the original company usually receive shares in the resulting entities in proportion to their existing holdings. This means investors continue participating in the future growth potential of both the parent company and the newly created businesses.

Demergers may also improve operational efficiency, strategic decision-making, and capital allocation, which could potentially enhance long-term shareholder returns.

Do shareholders pay tax immediately after receiving new shares?

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Surana clarified that shareholders do not face any immediate tax liability merely because they receive shares after a demerger.

Under the Income-tax Act, the allotment of shares by the resulting company pursuant to a demerger is not treated as a taxable “transfer.” Therefore, receiving shares itself does not trigger capital gains tax.

When does tax actually apply?

Tax liability arises only when shareholders eventually sell or transfer the shares received under the demerger.

At that stage, two key factors become important — the cost of acquisition and the period of holding.

The original purchase cost of the shares gets proportionately divided between the demerged company and the resulting company based on the prescribed tax formula under the Income-tax Act.

Similarly, for calculating whether gains are short-term or long-term, the holding period of the original shares is also carried forward to the newly allotted shares.

This means shareholders are taxed only at the time of actual sale of shares and not at the time of receiving them through a demerger.