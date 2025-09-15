Why is your ITR refund delayed? Key reasons, portal bugs, and what to do now answered

Many taxpayers across India are frustrated as their income tax refunds remain pending weeks—sometimes months—after filing. Social media is ablaze with complaints, with users demanding clarity and action from the Income Tax Department. While refund delays are common, several technical and procedural factors may be holding up the process.

There are multiple reasons your refund may be delayed:

Bank account not pre-validated (mandatory for refunds)

Mismatch between bank account name and PAN

Incorrect IFSC code

Closed bank account provided in ITR

PAN not linked with Aadhaar (inoperative PAN halts refund processing)

ITR not e-verified within 30 days of filing

How long does it usually take to get a refund?

Refunds are typically credited within 2 to 5 weeks of e-verification. Simple returns are processed faster. Returns with mismatches or higher refunds may take longer.

How can I check my ITR refund status?

Visit www.incometax.gov.in

Log in using your PAN and password

Click Services > Know your Refund Status

Go to e-File > Income Tax Returns > View Filed Returns

Your refund status will be displayed

What if my refund is above ₹50,000?

Refunds over ₹50,000 are credited like any other. However, they may undergo extra scrutiny, causing delays. Ensure all details—PAN, Aadhaar, and bank info—are accurate.

How do I claim a TDS refund?

You must file and e-verify your ITR. Ensure your Form 26AS reflects the correct TDS details. If not, request the deductor to rectify the entries before filing.

Is there a maximum refund amount?

No. All excess tax paid (TDS, advance tax, or self-assessment) is refundable. Delayed refunds earn interest at 0.5% per month.