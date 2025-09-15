Why is your ITR refund delayed? Key reasons, portal bugs, and what to do now answered

Many taxpayers across India are frustrated as their income tax refunds remain pending weeks—sometimes months—after filing. Social media is ablaze with complaints, with users demanding clarity and action from the Income Tax Department. While refund delays are common, several technical and procedural factors may be holding up the process.
Why hasn’t my income tax refund been credited yet?
There are multiple reasons your refund may be delayed:
How long does it usually take to get a refund?
Refunds are typically credited within 2 to 5 weeks of e-verification. Simple returns are processed faster. Returns with mismatches or higher refunds may take longer.
How can I check my ITR refund status?
What if my refund is above ₹50,000?
Refunds over ₹50,000 are credited like any other. However, they may undergo extra scrutiny, causing delays. Ensure all details—PAN, Aadhaar, and bank info—are accurate.
How do I claim a TDS refund?
You must file and e-verify your ITR. Ensure your Form 26AS reflects the correct TDS details. If not, request the deductor to rectify the entries before filing.
Is there a maximum refund amount?
No. All excess tax paid (TDS, advance tax, or self-assessment) is refundable. Delayed refunds earn interest at 0.5% per month.