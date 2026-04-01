Your wallet from April 1: Money rule changes you can’t afford to ignore

From April 1, 2026, several financial rules are changing in India, and they will directly impact your daily life—from how you pay, travel, invest, and file taxes. While some changes aim to improve security and simplify systems, others could increase costs or require better planning. Here’s a simple breakdown of what’s changing and what it means for you.

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1. Income tax system gets a major reset

The biggest shift is in the tax system. The new Income Tax Act, 2025 comes into effect, replacing older rules and introducing a simpler structure. One key change is the introduction of a single “Tax Year”, replacing the confusing Financial Year (FY) and Assessment Year (AY) system.

For salaried employees, Form 16 will be replaced by Form 130, which will have more detailed information about salary, deductions, and taxes. Filing deadlines have also been standardised—July 31 for most individuals, August 31 for professionals, and October 31 for audit cases.

MUST READ: April 1 tax reset: Old Tax Regime back in focus vs New Tax Regime — which option saves more now?

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2. HRA and deductions under closer scrutiny

Claiming tax benefits like HRA will now require stricter documentation. You must submit rent receipts and landlord PAN (if rent exceeds ₹1 lakh annually). Tax authorities will also use data analytics to detect fake claims.

At the same time, some allowances have been increased—education and hostel allowances, meal cards, and gift vouchers—making the old tax regime more useful for those who claim deductions.

3. Digital payments become more secure

Online payments will become safer with mandatory two-factor authentication (2FA) for UPI and card transactions. This means an extra step like OTP, PIN, or biometrics for every payment, reducing fraud risks.

For users, this adds a small step but improves overall security.

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4. ATM withdrawals and banking rules change

Banks are revising ATM usage rules. Free transaction limits remain, but charges beyond that will increase. Some banks are also counting UPI-based ATM withdrawals within the free limit.

In addition, failed transactions due to low balance may attract penalties, and daily withdrawal limits on some debit cards have been reduced.

This means you’ll need to plan withdrawals more carefully to avoid extra charges.

MUST READ: March 31 rush: Complete THESE financial tasks or risk penalties from April 1

5. Credit card and PAN rules tighten

PAN will now be mandatory for applying for a credit card, and existing users may need to link their PAN. This strengthens tracking of financial transactions for tax purposes.

Some credit cards will also see changes in benefits. For example, cashback structures may change, and certain perks like airport lounge access may be reduced. Additional charges may apply on high-value utility or transport payments.

6. FASTag and travel costs increase

The FASTag annual pass will become slightly costlier, rising from ₹3,000 to ₹3,075. It will still remain valid for one year or 200 trips.

For frequent travellers, this is a small increase but adds to overall travel costs.

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7. Train ticket cancellation rules updated

Indian Railways has tightened refund rules. If you cancel tickets within 8 hours of departure, you may get no refund, compared to earlier rules.

Cancellations between 24 to 72 hours will attract a 25% deduction, reducing the refund amount.

This means last-minute changes will cost more.

8. Investment and market-related changes

Several tax rules for investors are changing:

Higher STT (Securities Transaction Tax) on derivatives

Stricter rules for Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs)

No deduction allowed on interest used to earn dividend income

These changes may slightly reduce returns or increase costs for active investors.

MUST READ: From April 1: What changes for salaried employees and senior citizens under new tax rules

9. Loans and financial access expand

Banks and NBFCs can now give loans against silver jewellery and coins, in addition to gold. This expands borrowing options, especially in semi-urban and rural areas.

10. Simpler compliance, but stricter tracking

While some processes are simplified—like a single declaration for TDS across investments or easier TDS rules for property deals—overall monitoring has increased.

The system is becoming more digital, integrated, and transparent, which reduces loopholes but increases accountability.

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For your wallet, this means:

Slightly higher costs in areas like ATM usage and travel

Better tax-saving opportunities if you plan deductions properly

More secure digital transactions

Greater need for documentation and financial discipline

In simple terms, saving money in 2026 will depend less on loopholes and more on smart planning, proper records, and understanding the new rules.

