Diwali Bonus 2022: Here’s how to use your bonus wisely to get maximum benefits

Diwali is one of those festivals where we all look forward to in terms of receiving or buying gifts. We do a lot of shopping for our loved ones and that includes splurging a lot of money. When it comes to the workplace, we wait for a bonus for all the hard work done throughout the year.

A lot of government organisations and corporate firms pay out decent bonuses to their employees. Some splurge on shopping, while others make different forms of investments. Ideally, we believe in spending rather than investing wisely. But this time, one can think of making several investments as inflation has become a realty now. It would be advisable to pay off debts and make other SIP investments.

Here’s how you can utilise your bonus for future benefits:

1. Start off by reducing or clearing your debts. Use the bonus to clear outstanding credit card dues or car loans or even personal loans if any. This will reduce your interest burden.

2. Invest in mutual funds for long-term benefits and that can help you achieve your future goals. Investing a lump sum Diwali bonus can help you succeed in getting closer to your financial goals in more than one way.

3. Using Diwali bonus to upskill or learn something new can help you in your professional growth. One should invest in courses or learn a new language.

4. Investing in life insurance or medical insurance can be done with a Diwali bonus. It will help you secure your family’s future.

5. One can even go for holidays instead of investing in depreciating assets as you will always cherish those moments in future.

Also read: 7th Pay Commission: Centre approves Diwali bonus for railway employees after 4% DA hike

Also read: Diwali gift! Nearly 15 lakh UP govt employees to be given one-month bonus